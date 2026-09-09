Angels Chase a Fenway Series Win: How to Watch, Predictions, Analysis, and Prop Bets

The Angels had a huge bounce-back win last night, beating Boston 6-1 and snapping the Red Sox’s 5-game win streak to even the series. Zach Neto led the offense yesterday, going 4-for-5 and hitting his 24th home run while Reid Detmers tossed 6 scoreless innings and struck out 9. Tonight, Ryan Johnson takes the mound against rookie left-hander Jake Bennett as the Angels look to take the series.

How to Watch Angels vs. Red Sox

The Angels and Red Sox finish their three-game series tonight, September 9, at 6:45 p.m. ET/3:45 p.m. PT at Fenway Park. Angels fans can watch on Angels Baseball TV, presented by Pechanga Resort Casino, while the game airs on NESN in Boston.

Angels vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line:

Angels +1.5 (-112)

Red Sox -1.5 (-108)

Moneyline:

Angels +178

Red Sox -219

Total:

9: Over (-120)/Under (+100)

Can the Angels Solve Jake Bennett the Second Time Around?

Jake Bennett has had a great start to his MLB career, going 9-6 with a 3.34 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, and 81 Ks compared to only 18 walks in 99.2 innings. Despite being a rookie, Bennett has already faced the Angels in his career when he allowed just two earned runs and struck out six over 7.2 innings in a Red Sox win back on July 3. Some Angels still on the roster found some success in this game as Siri homered, Neto drove in a run on a single, and Lowe recorded a hit as well. Neto is definitely the biggest name to watch tonight after his 4-hit performance yesterday. Bennett is definitely entering strong form as he’s recorded 14 Ks without a walk over his last two starts; therefore, the Angels’ offense must bring their best game to steal the series.

Zach Neto's 4th hit of the night is a long home run! pic.twitter.com/vUdnFbwAom — MLB (@MLB) September 9, 2026

Can Ryan Johnson Continue His Late-Season Turnaround?

Ryan Johnson’s full-season numbers are still rough as he holds a 3-8 record with a 5.17 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, and just 58 Ks over 78.1 innings, but his recent form has been much different. Johnson posted a 1.71 ERA over 26.1 innings in August and continued this form in his last start, where he allowed just one run and four hits in six innings against Pittsburgh. Boston did get to Johnson earlier this year on July 5; he allowed six hits and five runs over 4 innings, but only two of these runs were earned. Jarren Duran left the yard while Wilyer Abreu went 0-for-2 with a strikeout. Johnson is pitching much better than when these teams last met, but Fenway will be a true test of his improvement.

Prediction, Props, and Picks

My favorite line tonight is under 9 total runs at even money. Bennett holds a 3.34 ERA and 1.02 WHIP and has handled the Angels well in his young career. Johnson has quietly improved over the last month and will look to continue to prove himself tonight. As far as player props go, I like Jake Bennett 6+ strikeouts at +112 the most. He has reached seven strikeouts in both of his last two starts and faces a strikeout-prone Angels lineup.

Bets I Like:

Total Runs Under 9 (+100)

Jake Bennett 6+ Strikeouts (+112)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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