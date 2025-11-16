Angels Could Be Interested in All-Star Infielder in Free Agency, Says Insider

The Los Angeles Angels are among the busiest teams during winter, typically looking for upgrades, and this offseason appears unlikely to be any different.

The Angels are expected to seek improvements throughout their entire roster, with the goal of ending their playoff drought and progressing in their rebuild.

There are holes throughout the infield, especially at second base and third base. According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, a player the Angels are interested in for that position is Gleyber Torres.

"The Angels may be interested in Gleyber Torres again (they were last year)," Heyman wrote in a story.

Torres made the 2025 All-Star team in the American League for the Detroit Tigers. He hit 16 home runs and drove in 74 RBIs, all while batting .256/.358/.387. His contributions were valued at 2.9 bWAR.

While he is not a great defensive player, his bat more than makes up for it. Last season, he ranked 74th percentile in batting value, 89th percentile in expected wOBA, 78th percentile in expected batting average, while squaring up to the 80th percentile of balls.

He has a strong approach at the plate, with good vision and the ability to see pitches well, which enables him to make informed decisions.

The Tigers' infielder was in the 100th percentile for chase percentage, 95th percentile for walk rate, 80th percentile for whiff rate, and 81st percentile for strikeout rate.

Detroit has solidified its stance on Torres' future by extending a qualifying offer to him, the first time the organization has done so for a free agent in over a decade.

He has until Nov. 18 to either accept or decline the offer, which will be for a one-year, $22.025 million deal. Torres could decline and test the market, though any other team would have to give up a compensation pick to sign him.

It would be a late first-rounder if he signs for more than $50 million, or a late second-rounder pick if he goes for less.

The Angels probably have the money to sign Torres, but they need to consider whether it's worth passing up a high-value draft pick.

He would definitely help their offense, which was one of the worst in baseball, though his defensive flaws are a concern since Los Angeles also made a lot of mistakes in the field.

