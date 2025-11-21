Angels Didn’t Require Grayson Rodriguez to Take Medical Test Before Trade

The Los Angeles Angels made a big trade Tuesday, shipping outfielder Taylor Ward out to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for right-handed pitcher Grayson Rodriguez.

Ward had a career season in 2025, hitting a career-high 36 home runs and 103 RBIs. The Angels only had control over Ward through 2026, though, and will have Rodriguez through 2029.

Rodriguez hasn't pitched in MLB since 2024, having missed all of last season with injury. He had a healthy rookie season in 2023, but fell victim to the injury bug in 2024. He landed on the IL early that season, returning in May, before returning to the sidelines for the remainder of the season in August.

The right-hander looked ready to return in 2025, but landed on the 15-day injured list in March and underwent season-ending surgery in August.

Despite his extensive injury history at just 26 years of age, Rodriguez revealed he didn't undergo a physical ahead of the trade.

"No, I got a call that said 'Hey, you've been traded to the Angels,'" Rodriguez said when asked if he underwent a physical. "There were no physicals."

While this may sound like a mistake given Rodriguez's injury history, traditionally only free agents do in-person physicals with the team. With trades, teams review documentation regarding his injuries, and the Angels deemed it acceptable.

If he remains healthy, as the Angels think he will, they'll have added a fantastic pitcher to their ranks.

Rodriguez had a 3.86 ERA with the Orioles through 20 starts in 2024, earning 13 wins. He struck out 130 batters in 116.2 innings that season, and cut down his walk percentage from the year prior.

The Angels desperately needed starting pitching, and now have just one spot to fill before the beginning of the season. The Angels' current rotation consists of Rodriguez, Jose Soriano, Yusei Kikuchi and Reid Detmers, who general manager Perry Minasian revealed would return to starting next season.

The Halos have plenty of time to find the final starter for their rotation, and could even look internally to solve their problem. That would give them the entire offseason to fill out the other spots on their roster which need help, such as third base and center field, as well as the bullpen.

