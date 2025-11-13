Angels Finally Announce Robert Stephenson Injury Update

Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Robert Stephenson has spent a majority of his time on the injured list since joining the Halos ahead of the 2024 season, but finally got some good news this offseason.

Stephenson spent the last month of the regular season dealing with right elbow inflammation, which is worrying due to his history with Tommy John surgery. The right-hander took a month after the season to survey his options, and general manager Perry Minasian announced he'll be available at the start of spring training in 2026.

The 32-year-old didn't pitch in the first year of his contract, spending the entirety of 2024 on the injured list while he recovered from Tommy John surgery. He returned to the bullpen at the end of May after his extended leave, throwing a perfect inning against the New York Yankees on May 28.

In his next outing, however, Stephenson exited the game after throwing just three pitches and landed on the injured list the following day. He came back towards the end of August, and featured in 10 more games before landing on the injured list for a final time in 2025.

Through his first 12 games as an Angel, Stephenson pitched 10 innings and allowed three earned runs, posting a 2.70 ERA. He also struck out 10 batters in the process. He posted a batting average against of .165 that season — the lowest of his career so far. He also posted the lowest WHIP of his career, finishing the season at a mark of 0.88.

The Angels signed Stephenson to a three-year, $33 million deal after a solid 2023 season, during which he split time with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Tampa Bay Rays. He posted a 2.35 ERA with the Rays in 42 appearances, striking out 60 batters in 38.1 innings.

With Stephenson entering the final year of his contract, he'll look to stay healthy and show he can still perform how he has in the past. The Angels will need all the help they can get in the coming season, as they will try to end their MLB-longest 11-year postseason drought under newly hired manager Kurt Suzuki.

