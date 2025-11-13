The Los Angeles Angels recently named longtime MLB veteran Kurt Suzuki as their next manager.

He succeeded MLB coaching legend Ron Washington, who was at the helm in 2024, but had to step away due to health problems after starting off the 2025 campaign with a 36-38 record. Interim manager Ray Montgomery finished off the season going 36-52.

There was a star-studded crew of potential skippers for the Halos including Suzuki, three-time MVP Albert Pujols, and five-time All-Star and former Angels outfielder Torii Hunter.

Hunter averaged .277 over the course of his career, attaining nine Gold Glove awards and a pair of Silver Slugger honors. He played five of his 19 years in MLB as a member of the Halos.

He was asked by the Los Angeles Times' Bill Shaikin about being interviewed for the open managerial role for the second time in three years, only for the Angels to go with a different candidate. Unsurprisingly, Hunter showed no bad blood or resentment towards his former employers.

“It was a great interview,” Hunter said. “We had a good talk. It just didn’t work out. The opportunity presented itself. They were looking for a manager, and they decided to interview me for the job. They told me to.

“I still love the Angels. That’s why I did it. That’s why I wanted to do it.”

Hunter is a fan of who the Angels decided to hire instead and briefly spoke on his experience with Suzuki while the two were players.

“I love Kurt Suzuki,” Hunter said. “I played with him with the Twins in 2015, and I played against him forever. I love everything about him. I would love to be there to help him along the way if I can.”

Hunter joined the Angels towards the beginning of the 2024 campaign as a special assistant to general manager Perry Minasian, a title that Suzuki once held as well.

Hunter concluded by noting that although Suzuki's one-year contract is unconventional for a new manager, he has full faith in his former teammate.

“I think he’ll be fine,” Hunter said. “You’ve got to give him time, and a chance to get to know the fellas. The guy is smart, he’s intelligent, he’s got great relationship skills. So, be patient.”

