Angels Infielder, Former First-Round Draft Pick, Elects Free Agency
Logan Davidson played 10 games in an Angels uniform in 2025.
Those 10 games featured the first home run of Davidson's career, against the Seattle Mariners' Bryce Miller on Sept. 11, and not much else. The switch-hitting infielder went 4-for-22 (.182) with 10 strikeouts after he was claimed off waivers from the Houston Astros on Sept. 3.
Davidson split the final month of the 2025 season between Anaheim and Triple-A Salt Lake. He was outrighted off the Angels' 40-man roster on Oct. 22. Thursday, he elected free agency.
Davidson's brief stint with the Angels marked the end of a turbulent season.
The Oakland A's made Davidson the 29th overall pick in the first round of the 2019 draft out of Clemson University. By 2023, he had reached the Triple-A level of the A's organization.
But Davidson was designated for assignment by the A's in July after he slashed .263/.412/.397 in 73 games with Triple-A Las Vegas. The Astros claimed him the next day and immediately assigned him to Triple-A Sugar Land.
In 22 games with the Astros' top farm team, Davidson slashed .207/.290/.390, and saw his strikeout rate surge — from 26.4 percent with the Aviators to 34.4 percent with the Skeeters.
But the Angels saw enough to claim Davidson when he landed on the waiver wire again on Sept. 3. The next day, Davidson was promoted to the majors, replacing first baseman Niko Kavadas on the Angels' active roster. (Kavadas — part of the Angels' return in the deal that sent Luis Garcia to the Red Sox last year — would be designated for assignment soon after.)
Davidson was, in theory, more versatile at the plate and in the field than Kavadas, a one-position slugger who bats left-handed. In addition to being a switch-hitter, Davidson had seen time at every position at catcher since he was drafted.
Yet Davidson's 10-game tryout in the majors yielded mixed results at best. The Angels ultimately showed even less patience with him than they did with Kavadas, and now it's possible if not likely they will lose him in free agency.
Davidson is one of 13 players on minor league contracts with the Angels who elected free agency on Thursday.
Others include pitchers Shaun Anderson, Angel Felipe, Jack Dashwood, Victor Gonzalez, Dakota Hudson and Sandy Gaston; third basemen Yolmer Sanchez and Brandon Drury; shortstop Chad Stevens; utility infielder Cavan Biggio; and outfielders Ben Gamel and Alexander Ramirez.
