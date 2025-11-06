Former Angels Coach Sends Depressing Mike Trout Message
The last time Angels star centerfielder Mike Trout was in the postseason in 2014, President Barack Obama was just two years into his second term, Disney's Frozen was all the rage and Flappy Bird was dominating teenager's screen time throughout the country (don't delete it off your phone).
Trout and the Angels failed to win a single game against the Kansas City Royals. Their last postseason win dates back to Trout's rookie season in 2009.
The Angels' lack of success comes despite the fact that Trout is one of the greatest players to pick up a bat. With a laundry list of career accomplishments — three MVP awards, nine Silver Slugger nods, 11 All-Star appearances — one would think Trout would have spent more time playing meaningful baseball in October.
The fact that he hasn't made the playoffs in 11 seasons has caused a generational superstar to become lost in the mix of the league's best players.
“He was the best player out there, and he was so young and he had all the tools, the passion for the game. He was Mike Trout and it kind of disappeared, which is sad,” former Angels third-base coach Dino Ebel told The Athletic. “Not making the playoffs, not being in big moments, not in October … he kind of got left behind.”
In an era of players having more power than ever to request to be traded, Trout has refused to give up on the team that drafted him, calling it taking "the easy way out."
Trout has, however, pushed for Angels owner Arte Moreno and general manager Perry Minasian to sign a top free agent, something the team has not done. As a result, the Angels flailed to a 72-90 record in 2025. They haven't been above .500 since 2015.
To have a player like Trout be absent from the playoffs for such a long time isn't just a disappointment, it's a shock.
“If you told me (when Trout signed his contract in 2019) he would still be waiting to go back to the playoffs, I wouldn’t believe you,” Ebel said. “Zero chance.”
Unless Trout changes his mind about remaining an Angel, the 34-year-old will remain with Los Angeles through the 2030 season.
