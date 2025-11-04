Angels Lose 10 Players to Free Agency
With the 2025 MLB season officially over with the Dodgers securing their second World Series title in as many years, it's time for the mixing and matching that is MLB free agency.
The process, of course, starts with the players exercising or resolving their free agent options. This offseason 137 players have declared XX(B) free agents — a title reserved for players with at least six years of service time who are not under contract for the upcoming season.
For the Angels, that means 10 veteran players will be seeking new contracts in free agency — tied for the second-most of any MLB team this season.
Below is a breakdown of who the Angels are parting ways with, and the potential impact their loss might have on the team in 2026.
Starting Pitchers
Tyler Anderson: After three seasons, Anderson's time with the Angels is coming to an end. The 10-year veteran has had mixed results with the Angels, holding a 4.56 ERA and a 2-8 record in 26 games as a starter this season after a more respectable 3.81 ERA, 10-15 record season in 2024.
Kyle Hendricks: After returning to his hometown, Hendricks is expected to retire this offseason, although no official confirmation has come from Hendricks. Regardless, the Angels lose another starting pitcher who made 31 starts for the team in his 12th year in the major leagues. Hendricks held a 4.76 ERA and an 8-10 record as a starter, a far cry from the ERA Title season he had in 2016 with the Chicago Cubs.
Relief Pitchers
Kenley Jansen: Despite it being his 16th season in the major leagues, Jansen proved he is still a viable option as a closer, earning 29 saves in 30 opportunities while holding a 2.59 ERA for the Angels across 62 appearances. The Angels could feasibly bring back the legendary closer, who wants to return to the Angels and play for four more seasons.
Luis Garcia: The Angels were the third team Garcia played for in 2025 after he was acquired via trade with the Washington Nationals. In 20 appearances in Anaheim, Garcia held a 2.00 ERA and could return as a middle reliever for the Halos.
Andrew Chafin: Chafin was another reliable reliever acquired from Washington. In 16 games with the Angels, Chafin tossed a 1.98 ERA and could be an intriguing re-sign option for the Halos.
Hunter Strickland: Strickland spent two seasons with the Angels, holding a 3.27 ERA in 2025. He would be another cheap option to fill up the bullpen.
Jose Urena: Urena played for a mind-blowing seven teams in the 2025 season, spending just six games with the Angels. On the season, Urena held a 4.58 ERA and didn't exactly do himself any favors in free agency — meaning depending on how the Angels view him, he could be an affordable option to re-sign.
Position Players
Luis Rengifo: The Angels utility man for the past seven years is officially a free agent. Rengifo is a versatile option in the infield, playing second and third base in addition to shortstop. While he had a down year as a hitter, hitting just .238 after hitting .300 last season, he could certainly make an argument to return next season.
Chris Taylor: For his leadership above anything else, utility player Taylor might be viewed as a valuable piece to keep in the Angels' clubhouse. The Angels picked up Taylor after he was released by the Dodgers, and he made 90 plate appearances for the Halos, holding just a .179 batting average. If Taylor is open to a minimum contract, he might have a spot with the Angels.
Yoan Moncada: In his only year with the Angels, Moncada wasn't a great option at third base defensively, but had some success at the plate. He hit .234 with 12 home runs and could be a low-cost option for Los Angeles.
