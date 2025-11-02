Angels Targeting 4 Key Position Upgrades This Offseason, Says Insider
Los Angeles Angels insider Rhett Bollinger revealed the Halos are looking to improve upon four specific areas on their roster in the upcoming offseason.
Bollinger says the Angels are looking to improve upon their starting and relief pitchers, as well as third base and center field.
"The Angels are looking for help in the rotation, the bullpen, at third base and possibly center field this offseason," wrote Bollinger. "They’d like to add at least two starters and will also need to find a closer with Jansen heading to free agency. They’d like to find a regular at third base, as Anthony Rendon is coming off hip surgery that caused him to miss the 2025 season and might not be on the roster next year despite being owed $38.5 million in ’26. They’d like to find a center fielder, as they have plenty of outfielders in Mike Trout, Ward, Adell and Jorge Soler but lack a true center fielder outside of Bryce Teodosio, who hasn’t proved he can hit in the Majors."
The Angels had the worst ERA in the American League in 2025 with a mark of 4.89, so it's no wonder they're pursuing pitching this offseason. With Jansen heading into free agency the Angels could be without their best relief pitcher from 2025, and will also have open holes in the rotation after Tyler Anderson and Kyle Hendricks also head into free agency.
They're also unlikely to bring back either of their third basemen from last season, as Luis Rengifo had a substandard season at the plate and Yoan Moncada spent a large portion of the season on the injured list.
The Angels could definitely roll with Teodosio for the 2025 season, as his defense served as a huge improvement in an otherwise awful fielding season. The Angels ended the season with -53 outs above average, which was by far the worst in baseball, 20 outs shy of the second-worst defensive team in the league: The Washington Nationals.
A high-powered offense carried the Angels to most of their wins in 2025, and if they can maintain their power for the 2026 season they could keep Teodosio in the outfield on a regular basis to balance out their defense.
Free agency opens five days after the conclusion of the World Series on Saturday, and the Angels are sure to be busy in reinforcing their lineup.
