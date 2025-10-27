Angels Outfielder Named Top Star Most Likely to Be Traded This Offseason
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell had a breakout season in 2025, and The Athletic's Jim Bowden believes the Angels could send the former first-round pick out in a trade ahead of the 2026 season.
Adell had the best year of his career in 2025, playing 152 games for the Angels and slugging 37 home runs over the course of the season, good for the ninth most in MLB. He had a .778 OPS, the highest of his career so far, and batted above league average for the first time this season.
The outfielder began his career with the Angels in 2020, playing 38 games in the shortened season. He spent the next three seasons bouncing between Triple-A and MLB before getting a larger role in 2024, where he hit 20 home runs and tallied 62 RBIs.
"Adell broke out this year, belting a career-high 37 home runs with a .485 SLG," wrote Bowden. "He ranked in the 76th percentile in batting run value, 90th percentile in xwOBA, 96th percentile in xSLG and Barrel% and 99th percentile in bat speed. He’s a below-average defender in the outfield, however, with a below-average arm, and is better suited for left field rather than center."
"The Halos control him for just two more years and should dangle him in trade proposals now as they must rebuild their starting rotation and their inventory of long-term controllable assets. His trade value is the highest it’s been since he was drafted in the first round back in 2017. The Reds and Pirates could have interest."
Both the Reds and the Pirates struggled in terms of power among their outfielders last season, with both teams ranking in the bottom 10 in slugging percentage among their outfielders. Adell would provide a significant boost to both teams, and the Angels could draw some value out of both teams, who have plenty of young talent.
Among the talents the Angels could try to target is Reds pitcher Hunter Greene, who Bowden believes is a key candidate for trade this offseason. The Angels have a desperate need for starting pitching, and could look to bring the young star in if they can make a good enough package.
If they choose to keep Adell, though, they would have a young cornerstone for their outfield during an important transitional period for the franchise.
