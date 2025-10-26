Angels Named Best Trade Fit for All-Star Slugger From Phillies
The Athletic's Jim Bowden listed Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm as a prime trade target for the Los Angeles Angels in the upcoming offseason.
While not quite at the level of his All-Star campaign in 2024, Bohm had a solid record at the plate in 2025. He batted .287 through 120 games, hitting 11 home runs with 59 RBIs. The former first-round pick struggled with injury last season, however in each of his last full seasons he has recorded 97 RBIs.
"At 29, Bohm could benefit from a change of scenery, and an upgrade at the hot corner would help the Phillies too," wrote Bowden. "With both Alex Bregman and Bo Bichette being viable options in free agency, it would make sense for the Phillies to deal Bohm at this time.
"He’s controllable for one more year and his best trade fit could be with the Los Angeles Angels."
The Angels will be in need of a third baseman, as both Yoan Moncada and Luis Rengifo will be out of contract following the 2025 season. Rengifo and Moncada both underperformed in the 2025 season, and will likely not return for 2026.
Rengifo struggled at the plate, posting a .622 OPS through 147 games and hitting just nine home runs. Moncada couldn't stay healthy, and played just over half the season for the Angels. He was solid when he played, though, posting an above league average stat line.
General manager Perry Minasian stated the Angels would be searching for their new third baseman after the regular season, and could pursue one either in trade or in free agency.
“Third base is definitely a spot we'll look at,” Minasian said. “That'll be a spot that we look to upgrade through free agency, through trade. We even talked about position changes for certain guys.”
Bohm would be a huge addition to the Angels adding another veteran presence to a young team which has only improved over the last few years. The Angels will look to improve upon their last place finish in 2025 under newly appointed manager Kurt Suzuki.
