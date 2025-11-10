Angels Pitcher Retiring Following Conclusion of 2025 Season: Report
Former Los Angeles Angels and Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks is retiring after 12 MLB seasons, per the Chicago Sun-Times' Maddie Lee.
Hendricks signed a one-year contract with the Angels ahead of 2025, making 31 starts — his most since 2021 — with a 4.76 ERA. The right-hander will retire as a World Series champion and an ERA Title winner.
Hendricks began his career with the Chicago Cubs in 2014, immediately making an impact on the North Side. He made 13 starts in his rookie season, lasting 80.1 innings with a 2.46 ERA. He placed seventh in National League Cy Young voting that season.
He won the ERA title in 2016, posting a 2.13 ERA through 31 appearances. He went on to win the World Series with the Cubs that season and placed third in Cy Young voting — his highest finish ever.
During the playoffs that season, Hendricks took over the Cubs' rotation. He made five starts that postseason, posting a 1.42 ERA through 25.1 innings pitched. He allowed just four earned runs during that time, and was a key contributor to the Cubs' World Series win.
Hendricks played 11 seasons for the Cubs, posting a 3.68 ERA with the team during his career. He threw 1,580.1 innings with Chicago, striking out 1,259 batters in the process. Hendricks struggled in 2024, posting a career-high 5.92 ERA at the end of the season, and posted the lowest strikeouts per nine innings mark since his rookie season. After his rough 2024 season, and elected free agency come the offseason.
After leaving the Cubs, Hendricks signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Angels ahead of 2025. Despite his higher ERA, Hendricks lasted the whole season in a rotation which saw plenty of personnel change, especially towards the back end of the season.
Hendricks posted a 1.7 bWAR during his time in Anaheim, marking the first time he had finished above a mark of 1.0 since 2020.
While he was never the flashiest pitcher, "The Professor" will forever be remembered as a key piece to the Cubs team which broke the infamous 108-year World Series drought, and can enjoy retirement after a successful 12 seasons in the majors.
