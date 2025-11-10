Angels Predicted to Land All-Star Free Agent in $44 Million Deal
The Los Angeles Angels are looking at several positions to upgrade during the offseason, and third base is definitely one of their needs.
Both Yoan Moncada and Luis Rengifo entered free agency this offseason after rather disappointing seasons, and the Angels will likely turn their head towards some of free agency's bigger names. The Halos still have Anthony Rendon on their books, but he will likely not feature for them next season. Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer believes Eugenio Suarez is a prime candidate to join the Halos this offseason.
Suarez hit 49 home runs during the regular season, matching his career-high from 2019. He also tallied 118 RBIs, which surpassed his previous career high by a wide margin. The Angels, as a team with plenty of power threat, could make great use of Suarez's skillset.
"This year marked the second time that Suárez has hit as many as 49 home runs in a season, and they tended to come in bunches. He had seven multi-homer games, including a historic four-homer game on April 26. He also had three months in which he cleared 10 home runs.
"And yet, it's not as if Suárez's flaws are obscure.
"He's never been much of a defender, and this year was the second time he has failed to reach a .300 OBP in a full season. That largely traces back to his propensity for swinging and missing, as he typically ranks in the bottom 10 percent of all hitters in strikeout percentage."
"...It was largely because of the home run ball that the Angels were more competitive than expected this season. They might as well double down, and Suárez would fit nicely at the hole at third base that probably won't be filled by Anthony Rendon ever again."
While Suarez's issues on the defensive side of the ball will only further contribute to the Angels' already poor defense, his offense may be too good to pass up.
Rymer predicts Suarez will land a two-year, $44 million contract in the offseason, which is more than affordable for the Angels, as they are shedding plenty of payroll from their one-year deals from last winter.
The free agent pool at third base is rather shallow this offseason, so unless the Angels pursue big-money names like Alex Bregman or Munetaka Murakami, Suarez will be their best option.
