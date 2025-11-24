Angels Predicted to Overhaul Rotation With 2 Blockbuster Moves

The Los Angeles Angels took their first steps towards repairing their broken starting rotation on Tuesday, trading 36-homer slugger Taylor Ward to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for Grayson Rodriguez.

Even with that move, though, the Angels still have one or two spots to fill depending on their final decision on Reid Detmers. Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicts the Angels will leave Detmers in the bullpen and bring in two big names for their rotation come spring training.

The first player Reuter predicts the Angels to bring in is Michael King, who has spent the last couple of seasons with the San Diego Padres.

King became a full-time starter in 2024 after his arrival in San Diego, and instantly settled into the role for the Friars. He had a 2.95 ERA through 31 appearances, placing seventh in NL Cy Young voting that season. He also struck out 201 batters that season, the first time he had hit that mark in his career.

King got off to a hot start in 2025, posting a 2.59 ERA through his first eight starts, but a nerve issue kept him on the injured list for a significant part of the season. He returned in August, pitching just two games, before landing on the injured list again — this time with a knee injury.

He finished the season with a 3.44 ERA, and is likely to get a more reasonable contract with the Angels due to his injury struggles last season. Reuter proposes the Angels throw a Yusei Kikuchi-sized contract at the right-hander this offseason to help out their rotation.

The other player Reuter urged the Angels to sign is former Los Angeles Dodger Walker Buehler.

Buehler spent the first seven seasons of his MLB career with the Dodgers before entering free agency after the 2024 season. He had a subpar season with the Boston Red Sox before they released him in August, posting a 5.45 ERA through 23 appearances, but showed he could still provide a solid performance with the Philadelphia Phillies in the last month of the season, keeping a 0.66 ERA through three appearances.

Reuter believes the Angels should "roll the dice" on the veteran with a one-year deal.

The Angels still have plenty of time to fix their rotation, and moving for either of these starters would give them a huge boost in that regard for 2026.

