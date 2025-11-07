Angels Predicted to Trade Jo Adell or Taylor Ward This Offseason
It'll be interesting to see how the Los Angeles Angels approach the 2025-26 season.
Having not been to the playoffs since 2014 — the longest drought of any MLB ballclub — things have to change. There's a real school of thought that the team could build around a core of very good, young ballplayers. One would think that trading some of the older assets on the ballclub for younger talent would be the way to go.
In that scenario, two potential veterans with some value on the trade market come in the form of Jo Adell and Taylor Ward. Longtime MLB reporter Jon Morosi appeared Wednesday on MLB Network and theorized that the Halos could be offloading one of their veteran outfielders.
"I would say a better than a 50/50 change that they move one of their significant veteran outfielders. Jo Adell or Taylor Ward. I'll mention one team in particular: The Philadelphia Phillies. We know that [Nick] Castellanos probably will get moved. Alec Bohm can get traded. Kyle Schwarber is a free agent. A lot of moving parts there with the Phillies. Harrison Bader is now a free agent, too. The outfield there in [Philadelphia] is very much a work in progress. I can easily see an Angels-Phillies move involving one of those outfielders."
The casual baseball fan might not realize that Adell finished fourth in the American League in home runs this past year (37). Ward finished tied for fifth (36) along with Nick Kurtz of the Athletics and Riley Greene of the Detroit Tigers.
Ward and Adell would net varying prospect packages. Ward is currently 31 years of age and is on an expiring contract. It wouldn't cost a ton for a contending team to nab him via trade.
As for Adell, the former first-round pick had a breakout 2025 season which also included a career-high 98 runs batted in. Adell isn't a free agent until 2028, and at only 26 years of age, having a controllable asset with this level of production is quite a nice commodity to possess.
As such, it could behoove the Halos to hold onto Adell and hope that he continues to flourish in his prime.
Or, if the team is less bullish on his future, it could be prudent to cash in now when Adell's value is potentially as high as it'll ever be.
