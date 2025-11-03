Angels Tabbed as Best Fit for Projected $92 Million All-Star Third Baseman
There's no secret the Los Angeles Angels need to add more thump to their lineup.
The Jorge Soler experiment did not pan out. Taylor Ward could be on his way out, Logan O'Hoppe regressed badly, Mike Trout still remains injury-prone, and the lack of a true run-producing threat in the heart of the order has to be solved one way or another.
When surveying the free agent market, third baseman Eugenio Suarez comes to mind as a possible fit in Anaheim. Suarez had a monster 2025 — hitting 49 homers and driving in 118 runs batted-in. He moved from Arizona to Seattle at the trade deadline and struggled. In a more hitter-friendly park, there's a world where Suarez continues to club at least 30 homers annually.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic theorizes that Suarez could cash in nicely on a multi-year deal. He also believes that the Angels, along with the Mariners, Philadelphia Phillies, Detroit Tigers, and Boston Red Sox – would be terrific fits.
"Suárez led all third basemen this season with 49 home runs and he drove in 118 runs. He was traded from the Diamondbacks to the Mariners at the deadline but struggled after joining Seattle, hitting just .189 with 13 home runs in 53 games and 220 plate appearances," Bowden writes. "Suárez’s power is real, though, as this was the fifth time in the last six years he hit 30 or more home runs; however, he struggles with strikeouts and his walk rate has dipped the last two seasons. He’ll play at 34 years old next year, which is why he’ll have to sign a shorter-term deal in free agency."
Bowden projects Suarez to receive a three-year deal worth approximately $72 million.
Suarez will bring some major slug to the lineup. He also strikes out a lot, and doesn't necessarily hit for average (a career .246 hitter). His fit with the Angels will surely be based on what the front office plans to do moving forward in crafting a competitive team.
As one recalls, the last major investment in a free agent third baseman (hello, Anthony Rendon) did not pay off. Could the Halos be a bit skittish in ponying up the cash for another veteran bat at the hot corner?
We'll soon find out.
