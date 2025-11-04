Angels Tabbed as Top Fit for Projected $168 Million All-Star Outfielder in Free Agency
The Los Angeles Angels are in the market for an outfielder this offseason, and The Athletic's Jim Bowden believes New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger is a prime candidate to fill the holes in their lineup.
Bellinger spent the first six seasons of his MLB career on the other side of Los Angeles with the Dodgers, and had quite the start to his career. He won the NL Rookie of the Year and made the All-Star Game in his first season in the league, then won the NL MVP in 2019.
He had a decent season in 2020 when the Dodgers won their first World Series in over 30 years in 2020, however had a drastic decline in the years following. During his final two years with the Dodgers, he had just a 66 OPS+ and hit only 29 homers through more than 200 games.
He left the Dodgers that offseason to sign with the Chicago Cubs.
With the Cubs, Bellinger rediscovered his form and revived his career, once again becoming a big bat which would suit any lineup. He hit 26 home runs in 130 games in 2022, posting a .881 OPS — his highest since his MVP season.
His next season with the Cubs was also solid, but not quite as good. He hit 18 home runs that season and still batted above league average, however the Cubs traded him to the New York Yankees in the offseason.
Bellinger made another return to form in 2025, hitting 29 home runs and posting an OPS north of .800 for the second time since departing from the Dodgers. He has opted out of his final season with the Yankees and will test free agency in search of a long-term contract.
The Angels need improvement in the outfield this offseason, and could absolutely look to Bellinger to solve their problems. The Angels need defensive improvement, having posted the league's worst outs above average in 2025. While center fielder Bryce Teodosio made a difference in that regard late in the season, he couldn't find his swing in MLB.
Bellinger ranked in the top 10 percent of MLB in terms of fielding run value in 2025, and also had a proven bat in the majors. Adding the former MVP would give the Angels another weapon in a power-heavy lineup next season.
