Could 2026 be a Turning Point for Jo Adell?

After several inconsistent seasons, Jo Adell enters 2026 still searching for that true breakout. The tools have always been there, but the results haven't followed. Let's take a look at what he's shown so far and what could be coming next.

The biggest obstacle for Jo Adell has been consistency, and until that improves, it's hard to know exactly what to expect. The flashes are super exciting, but they haven't lasted.

What the prediction models say:

Baseball-Reference is predicting a pretty similar 2026 season for Jo Adell. They're calling on him to have 532 plate appearances, just shy of his mark last year. They are predicting Adell with have 28 home runs with a slash line of .232/.297/.454.

As for FanGraphs, they are predicting an almost identical season for Jo Adell as Baseball-Reference predicts. They think Jo Adell will have 575 plate appearances with 30 home runs, and a slash line of .233/.295/.452.

Apr 4, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jo Adell (7) makes a catch against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Reasons for optimism:

Jo Adell might have just had the single best game on defense in MLB history. It's not often that a single defensive performance defines a game, but Jo Adell did exactly that. Robbing three home runs, allowing the Angels to win 1-0 .

If the glove continues to play above average and the flashes of talent start to become more consistent, Jo Adell could make 2026 the long awaited breakout season. We saw a glimpse of the potential last June, when he tied for the league lead in home runs with11. While adding 27 hits and and posting a .293/.375/.663 slash line. If Adell can find that level of production more consistently, 2026 has a real chance to be the season many have been hoping for.

Reasons for pessimism:

Jo Adell does come with some question marks heading into the season. He missed time last year due to vertigo, which stalled his momentum just as he appeared to be finding his rhythm. The inconsistency of being out of the lineup isn't new either, as he's had an up and down path between the minors and majors throughout his career.

Beyond staying healthy, consistency at the plate remains a concern, particularly with the swing and miss issues that have limited his overall production.

Angels On SI Prediction:

There are some areas where I believe Jo Adell could out perform both Baseball-Reference and FanGraphs projections. Adell has elite bat speed with very good barrel percentage and with that I think he will have more home runs than what is being projected, I think he'll have 35 home runs this year.

Total Prediction: .229/.292/.459 with 35 home runs and 19 doubles. Let's revisit this at the All Star break and end of the year to see how it holds up.