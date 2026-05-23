Angels Trade Rumors: Should LA Finally Deal Jo Adell?

Once rated at the top of prospect boards, Jo Adell has turned into decent right fielder with solid pop in his bat. With the Angels mired in last place and due to set a franchise record in losses, trading players with limited team control for assets for the future makes a lot of sense. Adell's power, reasonable salary, and the fact he is only one more season from free agency make him a good candidate to be moved.

Why moving Adell now makes sense.

Even if Angels fans put on the rosiest tinted of glasses it is impossible to see the team contending for an AL West title in 2027, which is the last year the Angels have Adell under team control. However, that extra year of control adds to Adell's value. If the Angels wait to trade Jo until the 2027 trade deadline his value will be lower.

And with Adell making a very reasonable $5.2 million this season and due only a modest raise next season, all teams are able to absorb his contract. The more potential suitors, the more likely the Angels receive a favorable return.

What is Jo Adell's value?

Not super high. Like many Angels players he is having a tough year, as evidenced by his WAR of -0.1. A notoriously slow starter offensively, Adell's bat generally heats up with the weather. Unfortunately that has not happened yet this year.

A huge platoon split explains Adell's overall numbers. He is mashing left handers to the tune of a .627 slugging percentage and .960 OPS. Righties are handling Adell, though. Against same handed pitching Adell is slugging a meager .301 with a weak .562 OPS.

Overall that leads to a slightly underwhelming .255/.298/.398 line with 50 strikeouts against 7 doubles and 7 home runs.

However, Adell cracked 37 home runs last season so he has proven pop in his bat.

Off the field Jo Adell is a class act who is active in the community. That typically does not factor much into trade value, however, the opposity can sometimes be true. We've seen players with character concerns lose value due to off field behavior.

What is a likely return for Jo Adell?

Columbus Clippers Cooper Ingle (2) hits the ball during the home opener against the Indianapolis Indians at Huntington Park on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It will be nowhere near what it could have been a few years ago, but far better than watching Adell leave after 2027 and receiving no compensation. Most likely the Angels are receiving a lower ceiling player who is closer to the majors or a more volatile prospect in the minor leagues.

Cleveland stands out as an obvious trade candidate. Lacking power, particularly in the outfield, but limited in budget space they could easily afford to trade for Adell and hope a summer hot streak can help them in a very winnable division.

Cooper Ingle stands out as an obvious trade target for the Angels here. A hit over power catcher whose defense is still a work in progress, Ingle is in AAA and could be with Anaheim immediately following the trade. At worst he replaces Travis d'Arnaud, improves the Angels offense, and saves the Angels about $5.2 million that can be allocated elsewhere.

Or the Angels could upgrade their weakest area of the bullpen with Danny Espino, a reliever with a wicked fastball/slider combination who is in AAA honing his command. His pitch mix would work well with Mike Maddux instructions and give the Angels a quality back of the game option.

Improving either spot for the next six years provides the Angels more value than whatever Jo Adell will deliver during two lost seasons.

It would be wise to move Adell and I will explore options in more depth as the deadline nears. Trading players while their value is relatively high is not the Angels normal mode, though, and a big reason the organization finds itself in its current state.