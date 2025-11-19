Grayson Rodriguez Health Update: Angels GM Reveals Status of Blockbuster Trade Acquisition

Grayson Rodriguez's 2025 season was a series of fits and starts, one that resulted in the right-handed pitcher never taking the mound in a major- or minor-league game for the Baltimore Orioles.

Perry Minasian is confident Rodriguez's 2026 season will be better.

The Angels' general manager, speaking to reporters Wednesday for the first time since he sent outfielder Taylor Ward to Baltimore in a blockbuster 1-for-1 trade with the Orioles, addressed Rodriguez's status for the 2026 season.

Specifically, Minasian said Rodriguez will start throwing bullpens in January and is expected to be ready for Spring Training.

As noted by Greg Beacham of the Associated Press, Minasian admitted there was some risk involved with acquiring a pitcher who missed the entire preceding season, but the Angels "examined Rodriguez's arm health and feel confident he'll be over his problems."

A former first-round draft pick (11th overall) by the Orioles in 2018, Rodriguez was a consensus Top-100 prospect by 2020, and a Top-10 prospect prior to both the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

As a rookie in 2023, Rodriguez made 23 starts, going 7-4 with a 4.35 ERA. He posted a 1.336 WHIP and 129 strikeouts in 122 innings.

Rodriguez followed that up with a strong sophomore season, going 13-4 with a 3.86 ERA (100 ERA+) in 20 starts (116.2 innings). He made just one postseason start for the Orioles and was lit up (1.2 innings, five earned runs) by the Texas Rangers in a 2023 AL Division Series.

But Rodriguez was diagnosed with right elbow inflammation to begin the 2025 season, and a lat strain in April further set him back. Although he was throwing full-intensity bullpens by July, Rodriguez was never cleared to begin a minor league rehab assignment.

The Orioles preached caution with Rodriguez before trading him to the Angels. According to Roch Kubatko of MASN, president of baseball operations Mike Elias said "there's nothing going on right now that would hold him back. He's not injured right now and he's preparing for spring training, but the poor guy's missed a year and two months basically, and we've got to be mindful of that, and I think he's a really nice wild card talent for us, and I'm really optimistic and bullish about it."

Minasian's comments Wednesday suggest the two teams evaluated Rodriguez's health similarly. Still, the Angels aren't necessarily counting on Rodriguez being the anchor of their starting rotation at the outset.

"Starting pitching is something that we'll always look for," Minasian said, via Thomas Murray of the Sporting Tribune. "We're not done looking for starting pitching this offseason. We're going to continue looking at that, whether it be free agency and trade, and continue to add to that group."

