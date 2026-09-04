Angels Open Pittsburgh Series Behind Red-Hot Ryan Johnson: How to Watch, Predictions, Analysis, and Prop Bets

The Halos begin their 3-game road series tonight in Pittsburgh after dropping a series at home to the Yankees. The Angels enter tonight 53-87, and the Pirates are 69-72 and still competing in the NL Wild Card race. Tonight, Ryan Johnson takes the mound and looks to build off an amazing August as he duels right-hander Jared Jones.

How to Watch Angels vs. Pirates

The Angels and Pirates open their series tonight, September 4, at 6:45 p.m. ET and 3:45 p.m. PT at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. The game will be available on Apple TV.

Angels vs. Pirates Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line:

Angels +1.5 (-132)

Pirates -1.5 (+110)

Moneyline:

Angels +163

Pirates -198

Total:

8.5: Over (-113)/Under (-106)

Can the Angels Find Success Against Jared Jones?

Jones has been very inconsistent this year; he holds a 2-6 record with a 4.83 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, and 83 Ks over 72.2 innings. His 98.3 mph fastball and 37% slider whiff rate make him a formidable matchup nonetheless. Zach Neto and Mike Trout lead an offense that’s batting .234 with a .371 slugging percentage and 1,322 strikeouts. Neto has handled the Pirates well in his career, hitting .286 with 3 homers over 7 games. Jones is still a young pitcher, so there is limited matchup history tonight, but this post-trade deadline lineup for the Angels can certainly make some noise.

Zach Neto and Mike Trout highlights for your feed 🙌 pic.twitter.com/pojD2YPO9s — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) September 1, 2026

Can Ryan Johnson Keep His August Turnaround Going?

Ryan Johnson’s numbers this year aren’t great; he holds a 3-7 record with a 5.47 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, and 52 Ks over 72 innings. Johnson improved immensely last month, posting a 1.71 ERA over 5 starts. His command remains a large concern, but his cutter has held opponents to a .184 average. The matchup history is also limited for Johnson, but a lineup headlined by Oneil Cruz, who went 6-for-16 against the Angels last year, along with Lowe and Reynolds, will certainly give Johnson plenty of work.

Prediction, Props, and Picks:

My favorite bet tonight is Pirates -1.5 at +110. Jones’ strikeout ability matches up well against an Angels lineup that struggles with swing-and-miss, especially against right-handed pitching. The Pirates are also still playing for a potential playoff berth. My favorite player prop is Oneil Cruz 2+ total bases at +127 since he is slashing .300/.417/.540 since returning from the Angels and has historically handled the Angels well.

Bets I Like:

Pirates -1.5 (+110)

Oneil Cruz 2+ Total Bases (+127)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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