Is Ryan Johnson Turning a Corner? Inside Recent Dominance on the Mound

Ryan Johnson's rookie season hasn't always been smooth, but the young right-hander has started to show encouraging signs over his recent outings. After experiencing his share of ups and downs early in the year, Johnson appears to be settling in and becoming more comfortable against major league hitters. The results are beginning to reflect that progress, giving the Angels another young arm worth watching closely as they continue evaluating pieces of their future rotation.

Johnson Has Put Together a Dominant August

Ryan Johnson's numbers in August show just how much better he has been pitching. Across four starts, the young right-hander has gone 1-1 with a 1.69 ERA over 21.1 innings, allowing just 12 hits while striking out 13. The one area that still needs improvement is his command, as Johnson has issued 11 walks during that stretch. While the walks haven't hurt him too much so far, cutting them down would make his outings much cleaner and help lower his WHIP even further. More importantly, it could allow Johnson to work deeper into games by avoiding unnecessary pitches and traffic on the bases. If he can improve his command while continuing to limit hits at this rate, his recent success could become much more sustainable.

Ryan Johnson has made 7 starts since mid-June against FIVE of the teams in the AL Wild Card hunt (BAL, TEX, SEA, DET, MIN)



37 IP | 7 ER | 17 K | 16 BB | 1.70 ERA | 0.89 WHIP



HE MIGHT BE THE WILD CARD X-FACTOR pic.twitter.com/a1VYyQrtru — Baseball Unstitched (@BaseUnstitched) August 23, 2026

Johnson's Offspeed Pitches Are Making a Difference

This dominant stretch could be especially important for Ryan Johnson's confidence. Battling through adversity is never easy for a young pitcher, but his performance in August has shown that he has the ability to get major league hitters out consistently. A big reason for that success has been the effectiveness of his off-speed pitches, particularly his splitter and sweeper.

Both pitches have developed into reliable weapons when Johnson needs to finish an at bat. His splitter has generated a 34 percent whiff rate and a 23 percent strikeout rate, while his sweeper has produced a 33 percent whiff rate and a 15 percent strikeout rate. Having two different pitches capable of missing bats gives Johnson more options when he's ahead in the count and makes it more difficult for hitters to sit on one offering. If he can continue trusting those pitches while improving his overall command, August could prove to be an important turning point in his development.

Angels starters last 5 games:



Ryan Johnson: 7 IP, 0 ER

Reid Detmers: 6 IP, 0 ER

Grayson Rodriguez: 7 IP, 0 ER

Walbert Ureña: 5 IP, 3 ER

George Klassen: 7 IP, 0 ER



Great stuff from the young pitchers 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QWLxHqmor3 — SleeperAngels (@SleeperAngels) August 23, 2026

Ryan Johnson still has areas to improve, particularly with his command, but his dominant August has been an encouraging step forward. If he can continue developing his offspeed pitches and limit the walks, Johnson could become an important piece of the Angels' future rotation.