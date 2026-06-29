Angels Open Series Against the Mariners: Predictions, Analysis, and Prop Bets

The Angels travel up to Seattle tonight to begin a road series against their division-rival Mariners. The Angels currently sit 6 games back from the Mariners in the AL West and will look to build on their recent series win against the A’s to continue climbing the standings. Ryan Johnson will face an inconsistent Mariners lineup while George Kirby will take the mound for Seattle.

Angels vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line and Total:

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line:

Angels +1.5 (-118)

Mariners -1.5 (-102)

Moneyline:

Angels (+182)

Mariners (-224)

Total:

8: Over (-102), Under (-118)

Can the Angels Get to George Kirby?

George Kirby enters tonight with middling numbers, a 6-7 record, 3.94 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, and 84 Ks across 96 innings thus far. He has been struggling lately, with a 5.54 ERA in his last seven starts. Though Kirby will be looking to bounce back tonight and get his season back on track against a team he has historically handled well. Kirby holds a 7-4 record with a 3.41 ERA and 85 Ks in 11 games against the Halos.

Jo Adell ripped a two-run triple down the left-field line and the Angels are up 2-1 in the fourth. Colby Thomas had trouble fielding it in LF. It's his first triple of the year. pic.twitter.com/RHbm5HnY79 — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) June 28, 2026

Jo Adell has the best matchup history against Kirby as he is 4 for 14 against him in his career, good for a 0.286 average. Adell has been heating up as of late and holds a .248 average on the year with 11 homers. The power bat will look to continue to mash. There is concern with Angels' top hitters Zach Neto and Logan O’Hoppe. Neto is 0 for 7 in his career against Kirby, while O’Hoppe is 1 for 12 and has struck out 7 times. Both of these guys have yet to figure out the Mariners’ arm, and hopefully will get to him for the first time tonight.

Can Ryan Johnson Handle the Mariners’ Lineup?

Ryan Johnson is having a rough season. He holds a 1-2 record with an inflated 8.84 ERA and 1.71 WHIP. He took over as the Angels’ fifth starter when Kochanowicz went down for the year, but the young arm is coming off the best outing of his career. He pitched 6 shutout innings and struck out 8 against the Orioles last Tuesday, and will look to continue to cement himself as a starter at the major league level tonight.

RJ on display 🤩



Ryan Johnson set career highs with eight strikeouts over six scoreless innings! pic.twitter.com/lhgQNwUsP7 — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) June 24, 2026

Johnson will face a disappointing and cold Mariners lineup. The Mariner recently tied a franchise record with 13 straight games of three runs or fewer until they finally scored five yesterday against Cleveland. Nonetheless, there are plenty of bats that can do some serious damage against Johnson. Julio Rodríguez is the face of the Mariners lineup and has dominated the Angels as he holds a career .350 average and 13 homers in 51 games. Rodríguez will definitely have to be game planned for tonight. Mariners slugger Cal Raleigh has only hit .214 in his career against the Angels, but he has left the yard 13 times.

Prediction, Props, and Picks:

The Mariners seemingly do have the better pitching matchup, but the -224 line has 0 value. Therefore, the best pick in my opinion is Angels +1.5 at -118. Kirby has struggled as of late, along with the Mariners' offense, and Angels fans can hope for another good outing from Johnson.

The under at -118 is also appealing. Eight runs seem too high for these struggling offenses, and I expect strong outings from Kirby and Johnson over big nights from the batters.

As far as player props go, I would take Ryan Johnson 5+ Ks at +124. Johnson has proven to be a strikeout pitcher this year, and the Mariners strike out the 11th most in baseball. Another line I like is Julio Rodríguez 3+ hits/runs/RBIs at +152 as he has dominated the Angels in his career.

Bets I like:

Angels +1.5 (-118)

Total runs under 8 (-118)

Ryan Johnson 5+ Ks (+124)

Julio Rodríguez 3+ hits/runs/RBIs (+152)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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