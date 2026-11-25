

The Los Angeles Angels are navigating a critical offseason defined by an ownership transition, front-office uncertainty, and a full-scale roster rebuild following a 100-loss campaign. To properly map out what the club needs to accomplish this winter, we are continuing our position-by-position organizational inventory.



After recently examining the Angels' catching depth chart, where the club already has its long-term centerpiece in Moisés Ballesteros alongside two promising Double-A receivers, the picture shifts dramatically at the hot corner. Unlike the encouraging wave of talent behind the plate, third base is arguably the most barren spot in the entire organization.

The MLB Reality: A Vacant Hot Corner



On paper, the Angels have bodies capable of standing at third base, including Denzer Guzman, Vaughn Grissom, and Oswald Peraza. In reality, the position is completely vacant at the major league level.

Guzman, who is still just 22 years old, took on the bulk of the late season workload at third base in 2026. While his defensive versatility is an asset, his bat was clearly overmatched against big league pitching, and rushing him back into an everyday starting role in 2027 would do more harm than good for his development. Meanwhile, Peraza and Grissom are best suited for utility and bench roles rather than anchoring a corner infield spot for 162 games.

The Immediate Mandate: The Angels cannot enter Spring Training hoping a utility infielder or an unpolished youngster figures it out. Whether it is pursuing former Philadelphia Phillies third baseman as an obvious free agent fit or finding a trade partner, acquiring a legitimate starting third baseman is non-negotiable this winter. Even a stopgap like Edmundo Sosa would at solidify the defense and reduce the number of strikeouts.

Adding former top prospect Jace Jung should be considered a depth move at this point. And if the club can bring in Nolan Gorman, who looked surprisingly good defensively at the hot corner, to provide competition that would be great. But it would still leave the Angels without a bona fide MLB caliber third baseman.

Jake Munroe is the Future

Jun 17, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Louisville Cardinals third baseman Jake Munroe (20) hits a two-run home run against the Oregon State Beavers during the third inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



While the major league depth chart is empty, the Angels do have a clear long-term answer developing in the minor leagues: Jake Munroe.







Selected in the fourth round of the 2025 MLB Draft out of Louisville, Munroe broke out in a massive way during his first full professional season in 2026, earning Angels Minor League Player of the Year honors. Splitting time between High-A Tri-City and AA Rocket City, the 23-year old right handed hitter slashed .289/.402/.498 with 19 home runs and 62 RBIs across 118 games. After earning a midseason promotion to Double-A, Munroe actually improved, hitting .315 with a .903 OPS for the Trash Pandas before capping off his year with a strong showing in the Arizona Fall League. The AFL is a showcase for the best prospects in baseball so the fact Munroe excelled there is truly encouraging.



Munroe possesses advanced plate discipline, gap-to-gap power, and enough arm strength to stick at third base. However, having played just 62 games above High-A, expecting him to make the jump straight to Anaheim on Opening Day 2027 would go against the organization's newfound patience. As interim general manager John Mozeliak recently demonstrated by starting top prospect Arjun Nimmala in AAA rather than fast tracking him to the big leagues, the Angels are finally committed to letting their young hitters finish their development. Giving Munroe that same runway in AA and AAA in 2027 puts him squarely on track to take over the hot corner in 2028.



A Severe Lack of Organizational Depth

Jun 22, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies third baseman Gavin Grahovac (9) celebrates after hitting a home run against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect



Beyond Munroe, the Angels' organizational inventory at third base drops off a cliff. Simply put, the farm system is severely lacking third base talent.





Outside of Munroe (ranked No. 20 in the system by MLB Pipeline), the only other pure third baseman inside the Angels' Top 30 prospects is Gavin Grahovac (No. 10). Grahovac owns a solid hit tool and got off to a great start as a professional in 2026, showing encouraging offensive polish right out of the gate. Still, he spent his debut campaign in Low-A and carries a 2029 projected arrival timeline. Behind him, 17 year old Gabriel Davalillo (No. 13) splits time between catcher and third base in the lower minors with an estimated arrival no earlier than 2030. And very few evaluators expect Davalillo to stick at third base.



There is no safety net at AAA Salt Lake ready to step in if an injury strikes, and no wave of upper minors competition pushing for playing time.

The Bottom Line

Rocket City Trash Pandas outfielder Jake Munroe (29) chases a foul ball into the wall during a Minor League Baseball game against the Knoxville Smokies on Aug. 11, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect



The Angels' organizational blueprint at third base is straightforward: bridge the gap now so the future can arrive on schedule. With the MLB spot currently vacant and virtually zero upper level depth behind Jake Munroe, the front office must bring in an external starter this offseason. Doing so solves an immediate lineup hole for 2027 while giving Munroe the breathing room he needs to finish his development and claim the hot corner in 2028.





As they play a stopgap this season and look for Munroe's ascendance to Anaheim it is imperative for the team to keep adding third base talent through the draft and trade market. It is simply unacceptable for an organization to have one legitimate prospect and one recent draft pick as its only depth at any position, particularly one that is typically the engine of a team's offense.