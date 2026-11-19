The Angels enter free agency with plenty of holes to fill after a franchise worst 100-loss season. Finding a reliable third baseman to hold down the hot corner should be a top priority. Former Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm poses an intriguing option for the Halos as they look to improve in the 2027 season. Angels On SI has identified Alec Bohm as the most obvious free agent for the Angels to sign with good reason.

ALEC BOHM GO-AHEAD HOMER



PHILLIES LEAD IN THE 10TH 🤯 pic.twitter.com/S4wFOFyDq1 — MLB (@MLB) September 30, 2026

Bohm Could Provide Much Needed Offensive Production

Alec Bohm, who turns 30 before Opening Day, has established himself as a consistent offensive weapon over his seven seasons in Philadelphia. Bohm was selected with the third overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft and earned his first All-Star selection in 2024, when he hit .280 with 15 homers, 97 RBIs, and 44 doubles.

Alec Bohm had a down year this past season, but still managed to notch 88 RBIs and hit .249 with 15 homers across 155 games. His season began with a rough start, but he showed signs of improvement as the year progressed. Over the last 120 games, Bohm hit .274 with 14 homers and a .773 OPS.

For an Angels offense that struggled to produce consistently, Bohm provides a much needed boost and reliable middle of the order bat. Anaheim finished 28th in the majors with a .609 OPS, highlighting the dire need for offensive support. Bohm’s ability to drive in runs at a high level could complement established hitters like Mike Trout, Zach Neto and Nolan Schanuel.

This angle of the Alec Bohm first round Homerun derby performance 😳🔥 pic.twitter.com/KW5kFei7CM — Last Take™ (@TheRealLastTake) July 16, 2024

Why the Angels Should Pursue Bohm

Bohm not only provides offensive production, but he is also a realistic free agent target for the Angels and their uncertain future.

The Halos relied heavily on Denzer Guzman at third base in 2026, but the 22 year old struggled offensively and could benefit from more reps in the minor leagues. Bringing in Bohm would allow the Angels to have an established everyday option while Guzman continues to develop without the pressure of the major league level.

Behind Guzman is the Angels prospect of the year Jake Munroe, who is a natural third baseman. In the past the Angels have rushed prospects, and they probably rushed Guzman. With Bohm in the fold, the Angels could fully develop both Guzman and Munroe while also leaving the door open for them to claim the hot corner in 2028.

Bohm does come with some weaknesses as his defense at third has been inconsistent, and he is limited in home run production. However, he is able to play both first and third, giving the Angels additional flexibility in their infield.

Additionally, Philadelphia opted to not extend the qualifying offer to Bohm meaning the Angels would not need to give up draft capital to sign him. His market could prove to be rather competitive in a weaker free agency class, and Bohm is already garnering interest from bigger market teams like the Mets and Yankees.

One signing is not going to fix the Angels, but adding a dependable major league player who can be an everyday staple in the lineup is a great first step.