Angels Prospects Najer Victor and Samy Natera Jr. Shine Against Team USA

The World Baseball Classic is played at a far higher level of intensity than Cactus League and even regular season games. When facing tournament favorite Team USA, there is opportunity to either shine or be on the wrong side of some tape measure shot highlights.

Team USA remains undefeated in pool play but not with any help from the Angels farm. In fact, when given the opporunity, Victor Najer and Samy Natera Jr. have really made names for themselves.

Najer Victor struck out Aaron Judge, Bryce Harper, and Gunnar Henderson in one inning.

Pitching for Great Britain, 24 year old fireballer Najer Victor took the hill just in time to face the meat of Team USA's order. His squad was up 1-0 at the time so his outing came with the game very much on the line.

Three time MVP Aaron Judge stepped to the plate and struck out by swinging over the top of an 85 MPH cutter.

Two time MVP Bryce Harper stepped to the plate and struck out by swinging late on a 95 MPH four seam fastball.

Young star Gunnar Henderson stepped to the plate and struck out by swinging over the top of a nasty slider.

Victor's pitches had both velocity and movement. His upper 90s fastball got the respect of the MLB stars which made his hard breaking slider all the more effective. If he wasn't on the Angels radar prior to the WBC, he just put himself there with this performance against the best lineup in the tournament.

Great Britain's Najer Victor strikes out Aaron Judge, Bryce Harper, Gunnar Henderson and he's PUMPED pic.twitter.com/kVRaIn3QNQ — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 8, 2026

Samy Natera Jr. pitched a scoreless inning against Team USA

Natera Jr. is much closer to the big league roster than Victor but he's still very unproven against upper level opposition. It gets no higher level than facing Team USA in the World Baseball Classic.

Inserted into a game Mexico could still win but only if the bullpen kept Team USA off the board, Natera Jr. did his part.

First up was Cal Raleigh. The Big Dumper cracked 60 home runs last season but was called out looking at strike three for the first out of the innings.

Next came Roman Anthony who was having a great game. Anthony struck the big blow for the Americans when he hit a towering three run home run in the bottom of the third inning. All he managed against Natera Jr. was a routing fly ball to left field for out number two.

A walk to Byron Buxton was the only blemish on Natera Jr.'s ledger tonight. But it did not hurt him as he induced an inning ending grounder to third base by Bryce Turang.

Natera Jr. has been on a roll since he flashed in the 2024 Arizona Fall League. Getting results like these can only help his dream of playing Major League Baseball.