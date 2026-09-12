Angels Trade Haul Pays Off: Arjun Nimmala, Jacob Cozart Power Rocket City to Playoffs

The big league club might be eliminated from the playoffs but the future Angels at AA Rocket City punched their ticket to the post season. A lineup fueled by trade deadline acquisitions Arjun Nimmala and Jacob Cozart has been on fire lately and will host the Knoxville Smokies starting Tuesday night. The Smokies are the AA affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.

The Deadline Impact: How Nimmala and Cozart Transformed Rocket City

Minor league seasons are split into two halves with the winner of each half advancing to the postseason. The Trash Pandas finished in second place in the first half of Southern League play largely due to an underperforming offense.

On the year, the Trash Pandas hit the fewest home runs in the league with 120 in 135 games. They were sixth in an eight team lead in runs scored, and last in the league with a .383 slugging percentage. The fact those season long numbers include the powerful performances of Nimmala and Cozart shows just how weak the offense was prior to their additions.

Arjun Nimmala’s Power Surge Ignites the Trash Pandas Lineup

It has been a long while since the Angels farm system possesed a player of Nimmala's abilities. The power hitting shortstop immediately became the top farmhand in the Angels system and has shown why the scouts love him on the field.

Nimmala has cracked 7 home runs and 6 doubles in just 25 games for Rocket City. And he does not hit cheap home runs. His long balls are absolute no doubters that routinely fly over 400 feet through the Alabama sky. His sluging percentage of .521 and on base percentage of .376 illustrate a patient hitter who is pouncing on his pitch and hitting it a long way.

The Angels future shortstop hit two key home runs on Thursday night to help the Pandas win a 7-5 game and get their magic number down to one. He is thriving in his new environment and added a much needed presence in the middle of the order.

TWO HOMER NIGHT FOR ARJUN NIMMALA! 🤩



A 2-run home run by Nimmala gives the Trash Pandas the lead in the 9th! pic.twitter.com/D5WGszAF3C — Rocket City Trash Pandas (@trashpandas) September 11, 2026

Jacob Cozart: Managing the Staff and Delivering in the Clutch

Cozart's draft profile raved about his abilities behind the dish while hoping he could develop enough of a bat to make it to the major leagues. In Rocket City Cozart is showing both pop at the plate and outstanding receiving behind it.

Consider this, Tim Leveque was promoted from AA to the Angels and the pitching staff has not missed a beat. In many ways, like their combined no hitter, the staff has improved. Austin Gordon and Tyler Bremner are both pitching lights out and Cozart has been behind the dish for several of their recent starts.

At the plate, Cozart has a flair for the dramatic and also had a two homer game to lift the Pandas to an exciting win earlier this month. Like Nimmala, Cozart has belted 7 home runs since joining the organization. His .345 on base percentage and .475 slugging percentage are both outstanding for a catcher.

The Angels organization has lacked catching for quite some time but now with Cozart and Juan Flores the team might have a tandem to lead the next winning team.

CLUTCH COZART 💥



A 2-run home run by Jacob Cozart has us all tied up in the 8th! pic.twitter.com/rAb1d01JnS — Rocket City Trash Pandas (@trashpandas) September 11, 2026

Evaluating John Mozeliak’s Deadline Strategy for the Angels Future

Mozeliak added significant talent to the Angels farm system at the trade deadline. Not only is Nimmala the best prospect in the organization, Cozart looks like he will fill a key need behind the dish for years to come. Also important the Angels have created a AA team that is winning together and will play in the postseason together.

A winning culture and post season experience are critical elements of development. Director of scouting Tim Mcllvaine spoke openly about drafting players from winning college teams that had playoff experience. His goal is to develop waves of talent that rise and win together, creating a tight, cohesive unit that can then bring that success to the big league level.

Nimmala and Cozart are getting the headlines but the AA team could also have the Angels third baseman of the future in Jake Munroe. Even after graduating Luke Murphy, the Trash Pandas bullpen is stil ranked among the best in all of minor league baseball. And then there is second overall pick Tyler Bremner who has pitched up to his draft status in his last several starts.

Creating a team with this core of future Angels and seeing it have success is a huge win for the organization. Now the goal nees to focus on getting these prospects as Major League ready as possible and developing future waves of talent behind them. The draft brought in a lot of proven college talent that should fill out a very barren High A roster next season to create a second wave.

For now, Angels fans should tune into MLB.TV to watch the only playoff baseball this organization will see this year. And, most likely, the core of the next Angels team that will vie for a post season berth.