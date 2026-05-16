Coming into tonight the Angels had beaten the Dodgers in seven straight contests going back to 2024. But tonight it was all Dodgers as they steamrolled the host Angels in a 6-0 win.

Initially it looked like the Angels might have a bit of an edge in this game as Dodgers starter Blake Snell was a late scratch. He is headed back to the injured list with loose bodies in his elbow. The Dodgers pitching staff is deep, but Snell is one of the best in the game when healthy.

Jack Kochanowicz had his second consecutive rough outing.

Coming off a brutal 4 inning appearance in Toronto when he was tagged for 6 runs, Kochanowicz has now been hit in back to back games. In Toronto he gave up 9 hits in those 4 frames without recording a strikeout.

Tonight Jack Kochanowicz got off to a great start by striking out Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts. Through 2 innings he had faced the minimum six batters. In the top of the third Dalton Rushing laced a ball 109 miles per hour for an out but then the Dodgers started making consistent contact.

In the top of the 4th Kochanowicz allowed back to back home runs to Andy Pages and Max Muncy. Those bombs followed a wild pitch. The wheels were falling off. Another 2 run shot to Teoscar Hernandez was just piling on.

For the second consecutive game Kochancowicz was tagged for 7 hits and 6 earned runs. Thus far in 2026 Jack Kochanowicz has given the Angels rotation a nice boost.But he is getting hit and hit hard right now.

Jo Adell continues to struggle against the Dodgers

Apr 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jo Adell (7) celebrates after hitting an RBI single against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Jo Adell is a streaky hitter who usually goes on a roll in May. Following a really nice road trip that included a two homer game in Toronto, Jo Adell entered tonight as a big wild card against the Dodgers.

Tonight Adell failed to record a hit and struck out twice. The Angels followed each of his K's with base runners but failed to score. Had Adell been on base the Angels likely score a run or two early and change the tone of the game.

Andy Pages 3 run blast was the decisive blow in the game.

Yes Kochanowicz was struggling but credit Andy Pages for punishing him for throwing a predictable fastball. But that fastball came in at 96 miles per hour on a nice downward plane.

Many major leaguers foul that pitch off or drive it into the ground. Andy Pages is sporting an OPS+ of 150 because he is punishing mistakes this year just like he did tonight. His three run shot was really the end of the game with the Angels offense in a recent funk.

Angels strikeouts are killed any chance of offense.

Double digit strikeouts lead to losses. Yet again the Angels struck repeatedly. The struggling Jorge Soler (8 for 45 in May) struck out twice as did Adell and Vaughn Grissom. Overall the team struck out 11 times.

It is always difficult to win a game when surrendering 6 runs. But when you hand over 2.2 innings in essentially free outs, that task becomes pretty much impossible.