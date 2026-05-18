Angels Swept in the Freeway Series as Same Problems Show Up Again

The Los Angeles Angels closed the Freeway Series with another lopsided reminder of where they stand.

In a 10-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Angels were swept by their crosstown rival and again looked overmatched in the areas that have defined their season: inconsistent starting pitching, limited offensive depth, and a lineup that still does not feel fully optimized.

This game carried added attention because it was Grayson Rodriguez’s season and Angels debut. Acquired in the offseason for slugger Taylor Ward, Rodriguez opened the year on the IL after dealing with shoulder inflammation and “dead arm” soreness during spring training. That context matters, especially against a Dodgers lineup capable of punishing mistakes quickly. Still, the result was not what the Angels were hoping for.

Rodriguez’s Angels Debut Goes Off the Rails

Rodriguez finished with 3.2 innings pitched, 7 hits, 7 earned runs, 4 walks, and 4 strikeouts on 79 pitches. His 63% strike rate suggests the command was not completely absent, but the bigger issue was location. When he was in the zone, the Dodgers did damage.

He worked clean first and third innings, which at least showed flashes of what the Angels hope he can become. But the second and fourth innings unraveled quickly, with too many hits, too many baserunners, and not enough put-away pitches to stop the game from getting away.

It is too early to judge Rodriguez off one start, especially considering the opponent and his first game back from the IL. But because of the Ward trade, his outings will carry extra weight. The Angels need him to become a real rotation answer, not just another uncertainty.

The Angels should have been out of the inning. This loaded the bases for Shohei Ohtani, who then drove in two runs.



The Angels are down 4-0 in the 4th. pic.twitter.com/5XqxolBJRh — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) May 17, 2026

The bullpen was mixed behind him. José Fermín recorded the final out of the fourth after allowing an RBI single, while Mitch Farris was one of the few bright spots, throwing 2 scoreless innings with 3 strikeouts, no hits, and 1 walk. Kirby Yates followed with a clean seventh and 2 strikeouts, but Ryan Johnson struggled over the final two innings, allowing 3 earned runs on 3 hits and a walk.

Offense Fails to Answer

The Angels’ offense again gave the pitching staff almost no margin for error.

They finished 5-for-31 (.161) with a .355 OPS, 11 strikeouts, and no walks. That is the kind of line that continues to explain why so many of these games feel similar. Even when the Angels get a few decent swings, they rarely sustain pressure long enough to change the game.

Mike Trout doubled in the first and finished 1-for-4, but the Angels could not build anything around it. Nolan Schanuel was the only hitter with multiple hits, going 2-for-4 and scoring the team’s lone run on a Yoán Moncada single in the fourth. Moncada finished 1-for-3 with the only RBI.

Outside of that, there was very little. Zach Neto went 0-for-4 with 2 strikeouts, Jorge Soler went 0-for-4, Jo Adell finished 0-for-3, Logan O’Hoppe went 0-for-3, and Adam Frazier struck out twice before being replaced by Oswald Peraza, who struck out on three pitches.

The lineup questions are not going away either. Vaughn Grissom did not start, and Peraza again came off the bench. For a team that keeps searching for offense, those decisions are becoming harder to ignore.

The Angels were outscored by the Dodgers 31-3 in the Freeway Series. pic.twitter.com/BSUp0UXAHP — SleeperAngels (@SleeperAngels) May 17, 2026

Getting swept in the Freeway Series does not define the season by itself. But a 10-1 loss like this reinforces the larger concern: the Angels are still waiting for their roster decisions, rotation depth, and offensive approach to point in the same direction.