Angels vs. Dodgers Preview: Roki Sasaki Battles Grayson Rodriguez in Freeway Series Finale

Grayson Rodriguez is a promising young arm who will make his Angels debut on the biggest regular season stage possible. Roki Sasaki is the weak link in the Dodger rotation but he gets his chance to shine against an Angels offense that simply can not score runs.

There is a lot of intrigue in the finale of the Anaheim hosted portion of the Freeway Series finale.

Grayson Rodriguez is a big question mark for the Angels.

Nobody doubts Rodriguez's talent when he is healthy. Angels fans should expect Grayson Rodriguez to pitch quality innings and give the team a chance to win when he is fully healthy. Staying healthy, however has been a problem.

On the injured reserve list to start the season, Rodriguez has ramped up with 2 minor league starts that covered a total of 9.2 innings. He allowed 3 runs on 12 hits and 2 walks. Most of the damage came in his first rehabilitation start which lasted 5 innings.

In 4.2 innings at A ball affiliate Rancho Cucamonga, Rodriguez struck out 11 batters. He needed 94 pitches and failed to finish the 5th inning, but racking up strikeouts can hike up pitch counts.

Roki Sasaki has not been good for the Dodgers.

May 11, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Roki Sasaki (11) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Twice the Dodgers have tried to place Sasaki in their rotation and thus far it has not worked either time. Last year he was moved to the bullpen partially out of neccessity but largely due to underperformance.

In 2026 Roki Sasaki has pitched to a 5.88 ERA with a 1.63 WHIP. He has been hit and hit hard, allowing 9 home runs and 39 hits in 33.2 innings. The righty ranks in the bottom 2% in baseball in pitching run value and give up hard contact more than nearly 90% of the pitchers in the league.

Expect the Dodgers to score plenty but can the Angels?

Grayson Rodriguez is making his first MLB start since the first half of 2024 and he is facing a team that put up a 15 spot last night. The Dodgers have a deep lineup and will have lefties Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman due up in the first inning.

Meanwhile, the Angels have several power hitters of their own. At least there is power when the team makes contact but contact has been elusive lately.

If there is a pitcher to help get the Angels back on track it is Roki Sasaki. If there is an offense than cam make Sasaki look good, it is the Angels.

Something will have to give tomorrow. In a series that has historically seen some crazy games, today's has the look of another wild one.