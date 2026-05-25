Angels Walk Off Rangers to Complete First Series Sweep of the Season

The Angels took down the Rangers in walk-off fashion tonight in a 2-1 home win to complete the series sweep. This is the first series sweep of the year for the Angels and their first series win in over a month. The highlight of the night was the pitching duel between first-year Ranger Mackenzie Gore and the volatile Angels starter Reid Detmers. Offensively, the 2 teams combined for 7 for 40 at the plate with 3 walks and only one XBH. Not great offense from either side, but good pitching coupled with a little bit of luck allowed the Angels to come out on top. Hopefully, the momentum from this series will carry over into their upcoming road series against the Tigers.

Reid Detmers Delivers a Career Night on the Mound

The player of the game for the Angels tonight is, hands down, Reid Detmers. The 26-year-old starting pitcher pitched 8 innings and only allowed 1 hit, which was a solo home run to Jake Burger. On top of that, he surrendered no walks and struck out a career high 14 batters. Detmers’ length tonight can be attributed to his efficiency on the mound, where he threw to a 72% strike rate and only threw 96 pitches through 8. This was a great bounce-back game for him, as he allowed 8 earned runs in his last outing. Hopefully, the young starter can keep this dominance rolling.

DETMERS HAD HIMSELF A DAY 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HoZeDMuzB2 — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) May 25, 2026

Texas starter Mackenzie Gore kept up with Detmers for much of the game. Gore pitched 6 innings and also only let up 1 run. Gore also walked 2 and struck out 7 Angels. Angels starters typically lose these head-to-head battles, whether it's due to a lack of offensive production or a bullpen meltdown. It’s refreshing to see the Angels finally be able to come out on the positive side and get the win; they couldn’t have done this without the bullpen.

Since Detmers pitched 8 innings, Sam Bachman was the only pitcher to come out of the bullpen tonight for the Angels. He came out hot as he got Joc Pederson to ground out to second, then struck out Michael Helman. Unfortunately, he then saw some traffic as Alejandro Osuna and Justin Foscue hit back-to-back singles and Brandon Nimmo walked. With the bases loaded and 2 outs, Bachman was able to strike out Jake Burger to keep the game tied going into the bottom of the 9th and continue a great 2026 campaign.

Angels’ Offense Does Just Enough

The Angels’ bats were cold tonight as they hit a combined .133 as a team with an abysmal .345 OPS. They also struck out 12 times while only walking twice. This poor performance can be heavily attributed to the dominant performance from Mackenzie Gore, though this can’t fully justify the lack of competitiveness at the plate tonight.

After falling behind in the second inning on a Jake Burger solo shot, the Angels tied it up in the third after Mike Trout hit a 1-run single to right following Rivero and Frazier walks. In the bottom of the 9th, Jorge Soler hit a 1-out single to left and was pinch-run for by Donovan Walton. Jo Adell then took a hit by pitch to have runners on first and second with 1 out.

Oswald Peraza then stepped to the plate and hit a grounder to second baseman Justin Foscue, who successfully fielded the ball and got the out at second, but when he tried to turn the double play to first, he spiked the ball, which allowed Walton to score from second and walk off the game. Not the prettiest play, but it got the job done and propelled the Angels to a win.

The #Angels walk it off on an error and sweep the Rangers in three games. It's their first sweep of the year. pic.twitter.com/TBfLskQI2Q — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) May 25, 2026

Some disappointing performances tonight include Zach Neto, who struck out all 4 times he went up to the plate. Also, Vaughn Grissom struggled as he was unable to get a hit with runners on first and third in the bottom of the 3rd inning and struck out in the 9th as well.

This was a new kind of win for the Angels in 2026; elite pitching followed by good bullpen work and a bad play going their way is something Angels fans are not used to seeing. This sweep isn’t going to propel the Angels into the playoff talks, but it’s a bright spot on the team amidst all current controversies. The Angels look to keep this momentum and win streak going as they take on the Tigers in Detroit tomorrow night.