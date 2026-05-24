What Seems To Always Go Wrong For The Angels In Close Games

The Los Angeles Angels have played their fair share of close games throughout the 2026 season. On some nights, the Angels do enough offensively and defensively to keep themselves within striking distance deep into games. Sometimes those tight matchups end in wins, but far too often, familiar late game problems begin to surface. Whether it's bullpen struggles, defensive mistakes, or missed offensive opportunities in key situations, the same issues continue making close games far more difficult than they should be.

Late Game Bullpen Struggles Continue Hurting the Angels

One of the biggest reasons close games continue slipping away from the Los Angeles Angels has been late game bullpen inconsistency. This season, the Angels have entered the later innings with an opportunity to either protect a lead or keep the game within reach, only for the bullpen to struggle in high pressure situations. Injuries, inconsistent performances, and a lack of reliable late inning options have all contributed to the issue. While certain relievers have shown flashes throughout the year, the Angels have rarely had the type of bullpen stability needed to consistently close out tight games over the course of a full season.

May 19, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) runs to first as he tries to beat an infield hit against the Athletics at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Defensive Mistakes Continue Changing Games

Defensive consistency has also become a major factor in many of the Angels' close losses this season. In one run and two run games, even the smallest mistakes can completely shift momentum, and the Angels have struggled too often in those moments. A recent example came during the Angels series against the Athletics, when miscommunication in the outfield involving Mike Trout helped allow the go ahead run to score late in the game.

Beyond moments like that, missed routine plays, failed double play turns, and other defensive miscues repeatedly extended innings and forced pitchers to record additional outs under pressure. Over the course of a full season, those extra opportunities quickly become costly, especially in tightly contested games where a single run can often make the difference.

May 22, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) high fives right fielder Jo Adell (7) after the final out of the ninth inning against the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Situational Offense Continues Falling Short

The Angels lineup has shown throughout the season that it has the power capable of keeping the team competitive in close games. However, situational offense continues becoming an issue in some of the biggest moments. A good example of this came during the Angels four game series against the A's, where Angels hitters struck out 35 times throughout the series.

While the offense still managed to create scoring opportunities at times, too many key at bats ended without productive contact when the team needed it. In tight games, putting the ball in play, advancing runners, or finding ways to manufacture a single run can completely shift the outcome. The offensive talent is there, but consistently executing in those moments remains an area the Angels still need to improve.