Can the Angels Bounce Back Against the A's: Game Predictions, Analysis, and Prop Bets

The Angels will look to bounce back against their division rivals tonight after dropping last night’s series opener. Walbert Ureña pitched 4 perfect innings last night before exploding for 7 earned runs in the 5th on the way to a 9-3 loss. Tonight, the Angels will have red-hot Reid Detmers take the mound against Jack Perkins.

Angels vs. Athletics Odds, Run Line and Total:

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line:

Athletics -1.5 (+154)

Angels +1.5 (-187)

Moneyline:

Athletics (-106)

Angels (-114)

Total:

8.5: Over (-104)/Under (-115)

Can the Angels Take Advantage of Jack Perkins?

Tonight looks to be a very favorable matchup for the Angels as Jack Perkins takes the mound. Perkins enters tonight with a 2-3 record with a 6.26 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, and 57 Ks across 20 appearances, both as a starter and reliever. He has elite strikeout ability, but is prone to hard contact.

The Angels faced Perkins less than a week ago. On June 21, he allowed 4 hits, 4 runs, and 2 walks in 5 innings, and the Angels won 9-7. Despite 8 strikeouts, Walton hit a 3-run homer off him in the second inning.

Outside of this last appearance, there isn’t a significant history between Perkins and the Angels' lineup, so we will have to look at who has the best history against the Athletics.

The biggest names to watch tonight are Logan O’Hoppe, Zach Neto, and Denzer Guzman. O’Hoppe has a .319 average in 21 career games against the A’s, along with 3 bombs; he will definitely look to make some noise tonight. Zach Neto already has 3 homers and 7 RBIs against the A’s this year, while Guzman has 3 homers and 6 RBIs this year. The middle infielders will likely stay hot against the Athletics tonight.

Denzer Guzman with a homer to left and the #Angels are up 7-0 in the seventh inning. It's his second straight game with a home run. pic.twitter.com/9OJPlYpUlq — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) June 21, 2026

Can Reid Detmers Slow Down the Athletics?

Detmers has been putting together one of his better seasons this year, holding a 3-5 record with a 3.93 ERA and 104 strikeouts. He’s been heating up as of late, with a 2.61 ERA over his last five starts, striking out 29 while allowing only 17 hits.

This is Reid Detmers' 8th K of the night (2nd of Judge).



He's through 6 scoreless innings on 84 pitches.



It's 6-0 pic.twitter.com/46JgnFx2Z2 — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) April 15, 2026

Despite this recent hot streak, Detmers will have to face a strong A’s lineup. They have power bats throughout the order and are headlined by Nick Kurtz. In his last 5 games against the Angels, Kurtz is hitting .300 with 6 RBIs; he is also 3 for 6 with 3 walks against Detmers. Kurtz has looked like the best first baseman in baseball this year, and Detmers will definitely need to have a plan for him tonight.

Langeliers is another bat to watch as he has 9 homers and 27 RBIs against the Angels in 44 career games. Despite this, Detmers has held him hitless in 5 at-bats. Tyler Sodestrom has also mashed the Angels, hitting .264 with 2 homers in 31 games. This matchup will come down to Detmer’s ability to limit big innings. We saw last night that the A’s have the power to decide a game in just one inning, and it will be up to Detmers to stop that power.

Prediction, Props, and Picks:

I think the Angels will bounce back after last night’s collapse. They have by far the more favorable pitching matchup, and I believe in the bats to do some damage again against Perkins. Therefore, I would consider Angel's moneyline at -114.

As far as player props go, my favorite pick is Perkins over 5.5 Ks at -138. He cleared this line easily in his last start against the Angels, and this lineup is prone to striking out. I would also take Guzman 2+ hits/runs/RBIs at +120. Guzman’s been hot as of late and will look to continue to mash against the A’s tonight.

Bets I Like:

Angels moneyline (-114)

Perkins over 5.5 Ks (-139)

Denzer Gusman 2+ hits/runs/RBIs (+120)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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