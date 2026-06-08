LA Angels Transactions: Breakout Prospect Denzer Guzman Promoted as Jack Kochanowicz Hits IL

One of the brightest prospects on the Angels farm is getting recalled to the big league team while Jack Kochanowicz is headed to the injured list in yet another roster shakeup for the Angels. Getting somewhat lost in the shuffle is the addition of southpaw reliever Samy Natera Junior who is getting his first taste of life in MLB.

Let's take a look at who is in, who is out, and how this will impact the team in the near term.

Denzer Guzman is the big move.

The 22 year old shortstop is rated as highly as #7 in the Angels farm system and is having a great year at the AAA level. In 58 games Guzman has come to the plate 268 times and delivered a very strong slash line of .336/.408/.571 with 12 home runs. Even in the thin air of Salt Lake City and the overall offensive environment of the Pacific Coast League, those are really good numbers.

Former IFA and Angels #7 overall prospect Denzer Guzman has been lighting it up for AAA Salt Lake



264 PA

.333/.402/.573

.427 wOBA

136 wRC+

12 HR

56 RBI



We saw him for a short period at the big league level in 2025 and it might be time for us to see him again in LA soon 👀 pic.twitter.com/xH5kYrh9eB — Baseball Unstitched (@BaseUnstitched) June 6, 2026

Initially known more for his glove than his bat, Guzman is projected to be able to provide plus defense at shortstop. Given that position is currently occupied by Zach Neto, the Angels have moved Denzer Guzman around the diamond a bit this year and given him several reps at third base.

The hope is that Guzman can provide an impact bat and help with the overall defense of the team. He could be another Oswald Peraza type who moves around the infield. And with Zach Neto struggling on both sides of the ball, Denzer Guzman could help Neto get a day or two off each week or potentially cover for him during an injured list stint.

Jack Kochanowicz 's injury opens a hole in the rotation.

May 26, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Jack Kochanowicz (41) pitches in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

It was quite evident after Kochanowicz's rought outing against the Dodgers on Saturday night that he was not long for the active roster. That was his third rough outing in a row so at that point Jack Kochanowicz's roster status was in doubt.

The team and Kochanowicz apparently feel his recent struggles are due to elbow inflammation and have put him on the injured list. With veteran Yusei Kikuchi already on the injured list, this thins out an already paper thin rotation.

In one stroke of luck, the Angels have an off day on Thursday which would have been Kochanowicz's next start. The team can simply skip his turn in the rotation if they feel like it or they could recall Caden Dana or George Klassen.

Currently Sam Aldegheri is on the roster as a long reliever. He is capable of making a start but the team prefers him in the bullpen.

Samy Natera Jr. offers a reason for optimisim in the bullpen.

Two homegrown players getting promoted in one week is huge news for the Angels. Samy Natera Jr. really impressed in the Arizona Fall League in 2025 and continued developing throughout last season.

He was on Team Mexico's World Baseball Classic roster and pitched a scoreless frame against the powerful Team USA lineup. Natera was second on our list of prospects who could debut in 2026, making us two for two at the top of the list.

Natera has struck out over a third of the hitters he has faced for three straight years. Control can be an issue at times and he will need to limit his walks. But he will rack up K's and recorded his first one on Saturday night.

The two promotions further the Angels rebuild.

Yes, the Angels are rebuilding. They are focusing on young talent and shedding huge chunks of payroll. With 2026 destined to be another year without postseason baseball, the goal should be to identity player who can potentially get the team back to October in the foreseeable future.

So far Oswald Peraza looks like he is a good addition. Vaughn Grissom is having his moments as well. With both Zach Neto and Nolan Schanuel taking a step back, there is clearly room for Guzman to make his mark.

The pitching staff is always in need of reinforcement. Sam Bachman and Ryan Zeferjahn are doing well in the bullpen. If Samy Natera Jr. can be another young addition, that unit is looking better both now and in the future.

So far Jose Soriano and Reid Detmers are doing a fine job and upstart Walbert Urena is making some noise. If Caden Dana can step into a rotation role that would be a big boost for the Angels.