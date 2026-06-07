Reid Detmers and Wade Meckler Lead Free Angels Youth Baseball Clinic for Play Ball Weekend

The usual deep roar of the crowd was replaced by the higher pitched excitement of kids at Angels Stadium as Reid Detmers and Wade Meckler helped lead a free clinic as part of MLB's Play Ball Weekend. Coaches and the players worked the young baseball players through a series of drills and made dreams come true.

MLB's Play Ball Weekend is a league wide initiative to get kids playing the game. In addition to the clinic at the Big A, the Angels hosted two additional clinics in the area. In total, 750 young baseball players from around Southern California participated.

Reid Detmers pitched on Friday but helped the kids Saturday morning.

Reid Detmers giving a young fan a fist pump after tossing him soft toss. | Jeff Joiner

Detmers started the opener of the Freeway Series on Friday night and pitched six shutout innings. After a late night it would have been understandable if he wanted to sleep in. But he was at the ballpark throwing soft toss and making kids smile.

"Coming out early and helping all these kids to help spread the game, it's always fun," explained Detmers. "Especially the last time I had so much fun out here. It's always fun. I always enjoy coming out here and helping."

It is not often a player gets interviewed in what sounds like a school playground. As Detmers spoke, his words almost got drowned out by the clamor of the children. The noise drew a couple of wry smiles on Detmers face and proved his point on what he thought was the best part of the day.

"All of it. Just seeing how excited the kids are, having fun, playing the game," he said. "It reminds me of my childhood going to camps."

Wade Meckler saw some future ballplayers.

Wade Meckler watches a local girl crush a ball off a tee. | Jeff Joiner

While helping kids hit off a tee, Anaheim native Wade Meckler saw some pretty impressive swings. He played left field in the game Friday night and like Detmers made it to the stadium Saturday morning to support the kids.

"It's fun. You know they're excited to be here and it's fun to give back to the younger generation," said Meckler.

The new Angel outfielder grew up in the shadow of the Big A dreaming of one day playing for the Angels. Perhaps that is why he looked so at ease surrounded by Anaheim children dreaming of playing for the Angels. It had to be a full circle moment for Wade Meckler as he scanned smiling faces who now carry the dream he had at their age.

More importantly to the goal of Play Ball Weekend and the players involved, Meckler simply walking onto the field wearing his Angels jersey if proof to the kids that dreams do come true.

What was the best part of Meckler's day?

"Just to see how excited they are to be on a big league field," explained Mecker "It's fun to see their excitement."

Along the way, the Angels left fielder noticed some pretty sweet swings off the tee. Could the crowd contain some future Major Leaguers?

"Yeah, there's a couple of them," he pointed out. "There's a couple of girls who had some really good looking swings. Might be looking at some UCLA softball players."

The future UCLA softball and perhaps baseball star had a blast.

Aleena | Jeff Joiner

Aleena, pictured above, has a really sweet swing. Nice and level with a solid hip rotation, her swing looks like it has been honed by hours of practice. Wade Meckler placed balls on a tee for her and watched her line ball after ball into the net.

Following his quote about UCLA softball players I mentioned Aleena and he lit up a bit.

"Oh yeah, she looked good," he agreed.

Getting to show her skills on a big league field was a thrill for the young girl from Downey.

"My favorite part about today was meeting the Angels players and going out to pitch," she exclaimed.

Her skills have been honed on the real diamond as she plays baseball. The game is something she truly enjoys and wants to carry with her as she grows up.

"When I grow up I want to be an artist and a softball player," she explained.

More than the kids appreciated the Angels hosting the clinic.

Anaheim city councilman Ryan Balius was on hand to watch local kids have fun with players from the local team. When done properly, a baseball team and city can work to make each other better. And Balius felt that was on display on Saturday.

"It's absolutely fantastic," Balius remarked. "There's no doubt in my mind you've got a baseball organization in your backyard and they come and do this for Little League baseball. It's awesome."

Beyond just the Play Ball clinic, Balius pointed out other community initiatives such as visiting local schools as great for the community in and around Anaheim.

Coco Crisp might have had the most fun of all involved.

Coco Crisp signs for kids at the Angels Play Ball clinic. | Jeff Joiner

Major League Baseball Players Association invited former players to participate in clinis near their homes. Even though Coco Crisp never played for the Angels, he took the opportunity to work with kids and spread the love of the game he loves.

Crisp brought his two sons with him to the ballpark and they all jumped into the fun. After the event, Coco Crisp signed autographs for every child who asked for one; as long as they said "please." He laughed and joked with the children and their parents while signing and taking pictures long after the event had officially ended.

"It's fun for myself as well as for the kids; hopefully for the kids, I hope they have fun," Crisp said. "But I always enjoy coming back out to the ballpark and giving back for the game that I love and still continue to love."

Spreading the love of the game is the goal of Play Ball Weekend. Based on the smiles on the kid's faces and the high pitched excitement hear all around the ballpark the Angels clearly achieved that goal this weekend.

As to whether Wade Meckler is right about there being some future stars on the diamond, only time will tell.