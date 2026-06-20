Can the Angels Steal a Game From the A’s?: Predictions, Analysis, and Prop Bets

The Angels come into Sacramento tonight after one of the most frustrating losses of the season. The Angels came back down 4-0 in the 4th and had an 11-4 lead going into the bottom of the 6th. Unfortunately, the bullpen blew this game wide open as they 2-run homers in the 7th, 8th, and 9th before getting walked off in the 10th. Tonight, Angels rookie phenom Walbert Ureña will face off against J.T. Ginn, which is a rematch of May 18th’s game where Ureña pitched 6 shutout innings, and Ginn held a no-hitter bid into the bottom of the 9th before Neto walked him off.

Angels vs. Athletics Odds, Run Line and Total:

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line:

Angels +1.5 (-136)

Athletics -1.5 (+113)

Moneyline:

Angels (+141)

Athletics (-171)

Total:

9.5: Over (-117), Under (-103)

Can the Angels Crack Ginn This Time?

The Angels' offense was alive and popping last night as Jose Siri and Logan O’Hoppe both hit 3-run bombs while Guzman, Neto, and Schanuel all left the park as well. Tonight, they will look to continue this momentum against J.T. Ginn, who boasts a 5-3 record with a 2.91 ERA and 1.16 WHIP across 77.1 innings this year. In his last matchup against the Angels, he allowed no hits and only 1 walk over 8 innings before letting up a 2-run shot to Neto in the 9th.

UNBELIEVABLE ENDING



ZACH NETO HITS A WALK-OFF HOME RUN! pic.twitter.com/f59JSth4VG — MLB (@MLB) May 19, 2026

Zach Neto is the top player to watch as Trout remains on the IL. Neto is 2-for-8 in his career against Ginn, hitting .313 against the Athletics. Schanuel is 2-for-5 with a homer off Ginn.

Can Ureña Keep Oakland’s Lineup Quiet Again?

Rookie arm, Walbert Ureña, has been one of the brightest spots for this disappointing season for the Angels. The right-hander is 4-5 on the year with a 2.60 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, and 58 Ks through 62.1 innings. He has also been excellent recently, as his ERA has dipped to 2.25 over his last 7 starts.

Ureña has also shown that he can compete with this dominant A’s lineup, as he tossed 6 scoreless innings, allowing only 4 hits, 2 walks, and striking out 4 in the same May 18th game.

Nonetheless, the A’s offense is dominant. They rank 2nd in baseball with 104 homers and 9th in runs scored with 357. The biggest names to watch are Shea Langeliers, who leads the team with 19 homers, and Nick Kurtz, who leads with 58 RBIs. There’s a small sample size for Ureña against the hitters, but the biggest factor defensively for the Angels tonight will be the bullpen, which has struggled to protect leads late in games.

Prediction, Props, and Picks:

My favorite line tonight is Athletics -1.5 at +113. Ginn has proven he can dominate this lineup with Trout, and he will have a lighter workload tonight. Also, as much as I believe in Ureña tonight, I have 0 faith in the bullpen to hold onto any lead.

As far as player props go, I would lean towards Zach Neto 3+ hits/runs/RBIs at +159. Neto is a hot bat playing against a pitcher he has found success against. I also like Ginn with 6+ strikeouts at +110. Ginn had 10 Ks in his last outing against the Angels, while he will likely not pitch into the 9th tonight, I do believe he can easily hit this line.

Bets I like:

Athletics -1.5 (+113)

Zach Neto 3+ hits/runs/RBIs (+159)

J.T. Ginn 6+ strikeouts (+110)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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