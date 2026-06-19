Angels Look to Bounce Back Against the A’s: Predictions, Analysis, and Prop Bets

The Angels will look to pick up their first win of the series tonight after getting shut out 5-0 last night in the opener. Athletics rookie, Gage Jump, held the Halos to just one hit over 7 innings of shutout ball. Shea Langeliers and Tyler Soderstrom homered in back-to-back plate appearances en route to a 5-run first. Tonight, the Angels will have their ace, José Soriano, pitching against Jeffrey Springs in a favorable matchup.

Angels vs. Athletics Odds, Run Line and Total:

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line:

Angels +1.5 (-144)

Athletics -1.5 (+119)

Moneyline:

Angels (+135)

Athletics (-163)

Total:

10: Over (-108), Under (-111)

Can the Angels’ offense get to Jeffrey Springs?

The Angels made no noise offensively as they only accumulated 4 hits and failed to put any runs on the board. The absence of Mike Trout was definitely felt as he was recently placed on the 10-day IL with a hamstring strain. Trout already has 17 homers and 36 RBIs on the year with an .886 OPS, so there will definitely be a void in the lineup until he returns.

In Trout’s place, the Angels called up Christian Moore, who has hit .333 with 9 homers in Triple-A this year. Moore is a young and exciting bat who had flashes last year, so he will definitely be a name to watch as he returns to the big-league roster.

Springs gives the Angels a prime opportunity to rebound as he comes into the contest with a mere 3-7 record with a 5.13 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, and 68 Ks. Additionally, over his last 7 starts, he has an inflated 6.69 ERA. Through 79 innings, he’s allowed 81 hits and 19 homers, so Angels’ right-handers Zach Neto, Jo Adell, Vaughn Grissom, and Oswald Peraza will all be looking to do some damage against the lefty starter.

UNBELIEVABLE ENDING



ZACH NETO HITS A WALK-OFF HOME RUN! pic.twitter.com/f59JSth4VG — MLB (@MLB) May 19, 2026

There is limited history for the Angels against the A's, but Neto and O’Hoppe both have posted great numbers against the A’s. Neto has a career .313 average against the division rivals with 21 hits. O’Hoppe is a career .319 hitter and has 3 homers through 21 games.

Can José Soriano slow down the Athletics’ offense?

Soriano will look to give the Angels a fighting chance tonight after Ryan Johnson’s batting practice last night. Soriano enters with an 8-4 record and a 2.79 ERA with a 1.23 WHIP and 92 Ks through 87 innings. He’s been one of the few bright spots for the Angels' struggling season, and he will look to build off his last start, where he tossed 5 scoreless innings.

José Soriano's 2Ks in the 2nd.



5Ks thru 2 pic.twitter.com/R7aZK6vuXP — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 22, 2026

One concern for Soriano is the matchup history. Soriano is 1-3 with a 7.82 ERA across 9 appearances against the A’s. Langeliers is 7 for 14 against him with 2 homers and 7 RBIs. Kurtz is 3 for 12 with a homer, while Gelof is 2 for 6 with 2 walks.

These 3 are especially dangerous bats to look out for. Langeliers has looked like the best catcher in baseball this year, with 19 homers and a .870 OPS. Kurtz has continued to build on his dominant rookie campaign, currently boasting 18 homers with a .990 OPS. Zach Gelof is one of the hottest bats in baseball, currently riding a 22-game hit streak and looking to extend it to 23 tonight.

Prediction, Props, and Picks:

While the Athletics do deserve to be favored as their offense has been dominant, the Angels' moneyline at +135 looks like the best value, especially considering the pitching matchup.

For player props, consider any of the three mentioned A’s hitters or the group of Angels right-handers. My top picks are Langeliers 3+ hits/runs/RBIs at +112 and Peraza 2+ hits/runs/RBIs at -103.

Bets I like:

Angels moneyline (+135)

Shea Langeliers 3+ hits/runs/RBIs (+112)

Oswald Peraza 2+ hits/runs/RBIs (-103)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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