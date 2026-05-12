It's Impossible to Deny What Angel's Breakout Star Jose Soriano Is Becoming

At a certain point, a breakout stops being a question and starts becoming a fact. Jose Soriano has reached that point. Through nine starts this season, he's been one of the best Pitchers in all of Major League Baseball. The flashes of promise have turned into something far more consistent and far more real.

The Jose Soriano Breakout Is For Real

The biggest difference has been the way Jose Soriano is handling innings. Instead of relying purely on raw stuff, he's pitching with more purpose. Working ahead in counts, limiting mistakes, and putting hitters in uncomfrotable situations and forcing them to chase. It's a more complete version of his game, and it's making each start feel far more controlled.

One pitch that has stood out when watching Jose Soriano is his splitter. Sitting in the 90-94 MPH range, it's become a much bigger part of his arsenal this season. He's throwing it 17.4% of the time compared to just 9.2% last year. The pitch has generated elite swing and miss, giving him a true weapon to put hitters away.

The underlying numbers back up everything Soriano has showed on the mound. Opposing hitters have struggled to generate quality contact against him all season, and Baseball Savant paints the picture of a pitcher overpowering hitters in multiple ways. His fastball has average close to 98MPH this year, and hitters simply haven't been able to square it up consistently. Even more impressive, Soriano has continued limiting hard contact while generating swings and misses at an elite level. This is the kind of profile that points toward sustainable success rather than a temporary hot stretch.

Apr 6, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Jose Soriano (59) tips his cap as he walks to the dugout after the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

through his first nine starts, Jose Soriano has established himself among the American League's most dominant starters, and the numbers fully back it up. He ranks fifth in strikeouts among all Major league starters, while advanced metrics paint and even clearer picture. His whiff rate sits in the 91st percentile, while both his pitching run value and off speed run value rank in the 99th percentile. In other words hitters aren't just being beaten, they're being overmatched. On top of that Soriano's ERA+ sits at an incredible 256, placing him 156% above the league average and reinforcing just how dominant he has been thus far.

At this point, it's becoming impossible to ignore what Jose Soriano is turning into. This isn't just a strong start, it's the emergence of a front-line arm. For the Angels that matters. Players like this don't just fill out a roation they give you something to build around, and that's exactly why this surge should have fans paying close attention.