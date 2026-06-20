Every MLB Executive is Interested in Trading for One Angels Player, Insider Says

Angels general manager Perry Minasian's phone might not be blowing up yet. But it's just a matter of time.

The Angels are 30-46 after Thursday's loss to the A's. Their .395 winning percentage is the worst in the American League, and better than only one National League team. If rival general managers can't convince the 28-47 Colorado Rockies that it's time to think about selling, Minasian is their next best hope.

The Angels also happen to have one of the hottest pitchers in the American League. Over his last five starts, Reid Detmers has a 1.36 ERA and 39 strikeouts across 33 innings. For the season, he's 3-5 with a 3.68 ERA in 15 starts.

"Every rival executive who I've spoken to has mentioned Reid Detmers to me," FanSided's Robert Murray said on the latest episode of The Baseball Insiders. "It is remarkable. The amount of interest that's going to be had in him, is going to be a lot."

It's a remarkably fast turnaround for Detmers, a former first-round pick who last year pitched his way out of the Angels' rotation. He thrived as a reliever, posting a sub-4.00 ERA for the first time since his rookie year of 2022. His 30.1 strikeout percentage was a career high.

Nonetheless, the Angels were able to win their arbitration hearing against Detmers. As a result, he'll make $2.625 million this season. The Angels saved money, sure, but the boost to Detmers' trade value might prove more important.

"Detmers is going to draw a ton of interest" between now and the Aug. 3 deadline, Murray said. "I can see almost every contending team checking in on that."

So, will Detmers be traded? The answer might depend on the whims of owner Arte Moreno, who has resisted trading talented players in years past despite other teams' broad interest.

"There's a lot of skepticism that he's going to moved because Arte's been very hesitant about moving some of these guys in the past," Murray said. "That being said, it would be very smart of the Angels to listen and see exactly what they can get."

The Angels have two years of team control over Detmers beyond this season. Unless Moreno is convinced his team can contend in the next two years with Detmers in tow, he might give Minasian the green light to see what the Angels can get in return.

It isn't just Murray who is convinced Detmers' trade value is high. ESPN ranked the left-hander No. 6 on its list of the Top 100 trade candidates that published Wednesday.