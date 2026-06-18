The $2.6 Million Ace: Why Reid Detmers’ Contract Makes Him a Trade Deadline Goldmine

Whether or not the Angels trade starter Reid Detmers is a hot topic in baseball circles. If they choose to do so, Detmers would be the hottest trade chip on the market.

In need of multiple position players and additional arms, the Angels could look to trade one bona fide starter in Reid Detmers while his value is at its peak. The prospect haul for Detmers would be enormous and if the Angels played it right, could single handidly accelarte the team's rebuild.

Reid Detmers is pitching like an ace.

Right now Detmers is pitching like a Cy Young Award candidate. Over his last six starts, Detmers has pitched to a stellar 1.36 ERA with 39 K's. He has been simply dominant with all of his pitches working well.

Overall, Detmers pitching run value is in the top 3% of pitchers in 2026. His fastball run value is in the top 10% and his breaking pitch run value is the top 1%. In short his fastball is working well and setting up his elite slider and curveball. Detmers is firing on all cylinders right now.

Defense neutral stats like expected ERA place him in the top 9% of the league. His strikeout and walk rates are both well above average and he is getting a healthy chunk of ground balls.

However, Reid Detmers is getting paid peanuts by MLB standards.

Every playoff team would love to add a dominant lefty to their rotation. And every contender can easily take on the remainder of Detmers incredibly team friendly salary. The Angels and Detmers went to arbitration this off season with the Angels winning and giving him a $2.625 million salary. A little less than half of that will be due after the trade deadline.

Due to the arbitration system, Detmers salaries for the next two season will also be far below what he would earn as a free agent. This combination of performance and limited salary makes Detmers a very valuable trade chip.

It also opens up his range of suitors. Every single team can afford to roster Detmers both this year and in the two future seasons of club control. Perhaps Milwaukee wants to create a rotation without a weakness. Or maybe the Dodgers want to upgrade Roki Sasaki's rotation spot. The Phillies are already known to be looking for an arm.

The more suitors, the higher the bidding would likely go.

May 19, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers (48) reacts after allowing six runs in the third inning against the Athletics at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Reid Detmers would be the most valuable starter on the trade market.

Tarik Skubal is an absolute beast when healthy and should be back to his normal form by the trade deadline. He is also going to test free agency at the conclusion of the 2026 season and will be owed approximately $14 million for the remainder of the year.

Freddy Peralta is another solid MLB starter who is likely to be moved. He is also an impending free agent and comes with about $3 million owed. The lack of club control will greatly reduce his value on the trade market.

In looking at other names likely to move there is a similar pattern. Robby Ray is an impending free agent making $25 million per year. Seth Lugo is being paid $20 million this year with another $20 million guaranteed next year.

The fact Detmers is pitching better than all of these starters while making significantly less money means he is far more valuable. The fact he is good in the community and with fans only adds to his value.

Yes, expect Skubal to get back to normal form and be the highest profile candidate. But when considering the recent performance, cost, and future control Detmers would be the most valuable starter on the trade market.