Angels Big Board - Top Assets and Rumors 4 Days from the Deadline

Thanks to last night's trade of Chase Silseth and Logan O'Hoppe to the Rangers for a 19 year old prospect, the baseball world is now looking for the Angels to enter a full rebuild. No major trades have happened yet, but that is to be expected as bidding for the best trade chips often goes down to the wire.





There are a handful of clear buyers but the direction of the Detroit Tigers is still in flux. Whether or not ace Tarik Skubal becomes available will impact the overall trade market, particulary for Reid Detmers and Jose Soriano.

Let's take a look at where the Angels stand as they head into the final series before Monday's trade deadline. One trade down, more to go?

Reid Detmers could be heading to Chicago, but which team?

Interest from the White Sox has been known for some time. This week the Cubs were said to be in on Detmers as well. This could set up a nice scenario for Angels GM John Mozeliak as the divsion rivals try to both land the southpaw and also keep him away from thier crosstown rivals.

A package from the White Sox could contain some high upside options. Chicago could ship back the type of young catcher the Angels are looking for. There are a number of trade packages either could present that would benefit the Angels. Which package do you prefer?

Certainly the two Chicago clubs are not the only ones interested in Reid Detmers. His market could come down to the wire as Mozeliak hunts for the best return.

Due to the off days, Detmers next scheduled start would be Monday. He was pulled after only 84 pitches in a tie game on Tuesday night. In his previous start he was pulled after 85 pitches in a one run game. The writing on the wall says he has made his last start as an Angel.

Tampa Bay and Boston are both interested in Zach Neto.

Jul 28, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) steals second against the Houston Astros during the third inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zach Neto could be the best position player to change hands at the deadline. Last week Boston swung a trade for Curtis Mead to add thump to their infield. Unfortunately for Mead and the Sox, he was hit by a pitch and broke his wrist.

Boston has been linked to Neto for weeks and could ship back highly rated starter Anthony Eyanson and others. Their system is deep and the Angels would be smart to add from it.

Tampa Bay is a new entrant. Nobody drafts and develops better than the Rays and they also have a stud catcher they could send to Anaheim. Plus the Rays have projectable pitching. But they also have a reputation for winning trades.

Jose Soriano could be traded anywhere.

Jul 12, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Jose Soriano (59) throws to the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As with Detmers, Jose Soriano is a quality starter who is under team control for two full seasons beyond 2026. Like Detmers, there is rampant speculation the Angels will make him available and land a haul of prospects.

Unlike Detmers, however, there have been no rumors of a suitor. Pretty much every playoff team could use Soriano and I think a trade to Milwaukee centered on Jeferson Quero and Josh Adamczewski would be a big win for both sides.

Soriano would normally pitch on Saturday night. It will be very interesting to see if he does. The Angels would be smart in keeping him off the mound but could give him a few innings to give suitors one last look at him.

Jo Adell is only linked to the Phillies.

Jul 24, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jo Adell (7) celebrates a single in the top of the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Justine Willard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jo Adell is having a rough year compared to last year but right handed power is in short supply around MLB. The only known suitor for Adell is Philadelphia. Reuniting him with good friend Brandon Marsh would make for a good storyline and Adell's opposite field power would play well in that ballpark.

Cleveland and Tampa Bay are other possible destinations as both have great pitching but lack thump, particularly on the grass. If the Angels could snag a young catcher from Cleveland that would likely be the best case scenario.

Ryan Zeferjahn is a low key valuable piece.

Jul 19, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Ryan Zeferjahn (56) celebrates a win with catcher Tyler Heineman (31) after defeating the Detroit Tigers 3-2 at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After adding a sweeper and revamping his pitch mix, Ryan Zeferjahn has turned into a high leverage reliever. He also has four seasons of control remaining. It is highly unusual for a reliever with that much control to be traded, but relievers are notoriously volatile.

Mozeliak could see Zeferjahn as an asset at an all time high value. Or he could see a guy he can keep and build a bullpen around. Time will tell.

We will continue to updated the Big Board as the deadline approaches. Stay tuned.