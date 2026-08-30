From 4th-Round Pick to No-Hitter: Austin Gordon Is Forcing His Way into Angels Future Plans

For an organization in rebuild mode there is nothing better than an unexpected leap forward from a prospect. At the big league level, the Angels have seen Walbert Urena rise from unheralded prospect to legitimate MLB starter. Urena's emergence began last year at AA Rocket City and it appears Austin Gordon has taken the baton and is next in line.

Dominating Double-A: Austin Gordon’s Historic No-Hitter Keynotes a Massive Surge

Wednesday night Austin Gordon took the mound and began a historic night for the Trash Pandas. He pitched the first seven innings of a combined no hitter. By keeping the Birmingham Barons out of the hit column, Gordon and relievers Lucas Mahlstedt and Camden Minacci earned themselves some minor league fame.

Gordon's dominant start would have been a perfect one if not for an error in the top of the 7th inning. Overall he pitched to only 22 hitters and struck out 8 of them. Obviously he did not allow a hit or a run The fact he did not walk a batter shows his command.

Pounding the strike zone all night, Gordon needed only 78 total pitches to get through 7 innings. 57 of those pitches were thrown for strikes. He simply mowed down a decent Barons lineup that has played much better in the second half of the season. Birmingham features the #30 rated prospect Caleb Bonemer who has smacked 33 long balls this season.

From Clemson Closer to Rotation Anchor: The Evolution of the Angels' 4th-Round Pick

Jun 2, 2024; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson junior Austin Gordon (56) pitches against Coastal Carolina University during the top of the ninth inning of the NCAA baseball Clemson Regional at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Former general manager Perry Minasian was a huge fan of drafting college relievers and hoping to develop them into starters. Austin Gordon fits very much in the mold of Chase Shores, Chris Cortez, and Chase Silseth. Drafted in the fourth round in 2024, Gordon at the time looked like another attempt by the Minasian regime to fast track a reliever to the Major League roster.

Instead, Gordon headed to High A ball and started 21 games with underwhelming results. In 84.1 innings he surrendered 88 hits and 51 earned runs. The one thing bright spot, Gordon struck out 95 batters.

A move back to the bullpen would have been understandable at this point. The Angels made a similar move with 2024 second rounder Chris Cortez this season. Instead, Gordon was paired with Tim Leveque at AA and took off. Now he looks like a bona fide starter.

By the Numbers: Why Austin Gordon Has Earned Real Prospect Status

The 23 year old right hander is on an absolute tear right now. Over his last eight starts he has pitched to a 7-0 record with a 1.88 ERA. Pitch efficiency is leading to greater length and he is averaging 6 innings per start. In those 48 innings he has stuck out 55 batters and only walked 11.

Over this stretch, Gordon is striking out an unreal 5.27 batters for every walk he issues. And with his success prior to the hot run, his 102 strikeouts rank second in the Southern League. Gordon is showing all the signs of a legitimate prospect. In fact, he is out performing prospects rated much higher than he is.

When a prospect comes out of nowhere like this it sometimes takes a while for the prospect lists to catch up. But expect Gordon to move up the Angels rankings quickly and start getting some notice on the national rankings.

Projecting the Future: When Will Austin Gordon Make His Angels Debut?

Feb 18, 2026; Tempe, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Austin Gordon poses for a portrait during photo day at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fans of a last place team will naturally look at Gordon's recent run and wonder when he will play under the brightest of lights. Given his college pedigree, age, and recent results it is a fair question. However, there is also no reason to rush him.

Gordon is far more MLB ready than Tyler Bremner, who is also starting to excel in AA. While it would be foolish to think Gordon can keep up this level of production he could see MLB time at the end of 2027 or enter camp in 2028 with a legitimate chance to earn a rotation spot.

The starting rotation is the strongest part of the Angels right now. But with Yusei Kikuchi leaving no later than next off season and Grayson Rodriguez's health always in question, there will be room to add a talented youngster in the next year or two.