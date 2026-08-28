Should the Angels Trade Yusei Kikuchi This Offseason?

After spending two months on the injured list due to shoulder inflammation, Yusei Kikuchi returned to the mound in Texas. Brought in as a veteran stabilizing presence in a young rotation, the veteran left hander's next several starts could be an audition for an off season trade. With the Angels in a full rebuild they have two reasons to try to trade the Japanese southpaw: money and to create opportunities for young arms.

Kikuchi's $21.2M Contract and the Crowded Angels Rotation

Signed to a three year deal prior to the 2025 season, Kikuchi has one year an $21.2 million remaining on his contract. He more than earned his money last season, producing a league high 33 starts and being named an All Star. His ERA of 3.99 was better than league average and his 178.1 innings pitched were greatly needed by the Angels.

When Kikuchi was placed on the injured list in late April it was a huge blow to the Angels rotation. At that time, Walbert Urena was still unproven and George Klassen had been roughed up in limited MLB action. Ryan Johnson was also looking more like a reliever than a starter and Grayson Rodriguez was himself injured.

Over the two months Kikuchi was out, each of the young arms named above took notable steps forward in their development. Walbert Urena is a legitimate Rookie of the Year candidate and George Klassen parlayed a dominant July in AAA and to an MLB promotion and has looked dominant recently. Grayson Rodriguez is still working his way back to his former levels but his stuff looks great. Meanwhile, Ryan Johnson is slowing changing the narrative around him with two high quality starts.

Add in Reid Detmers and the Angels starting five could be full of young arms with upside. Yes, there is value in keeping a veteran to anchor the staff but as of now one of the arms needs to go and Kikuchi is the only one who will be a free agent after 2027.

What Could the Angels Fetch in a Winter Starting Pitching Market?

Feb 20, 2025; Clearwater, FL, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Moises Chace (75) participates in media day at BayCare Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

That will greatly be determined by how Kikuchi finishes the season. If he looks like the 2025 version, that would help quite a bit. At best Kikuchi is a 35 year old who has shown sustained bursts of excellence in his career and could help a playoff contender. But no matter what, he turns 36 next season and comes with a hefty price tag.

If the Angels are truly evolving into a more forward thinking organization they will pay down Kikuchi's salary in order to land a decent prospect. Paying down salary is something Arte Moreno has routinely refused to consider, but he had also refused to pay two GMs at the same time until this summer.

Giving a high payroll team like the Phillies or Red Sox a cheap arm could land the Angels a mid tier prospect like pitcher Moises Chace (Philly) or infielder Yoelin Cespedes (Sox). Neither would crack the Angels top 10 prospect lists but both are at the AA level and possess tools that could pave the way for an MLB future.

If the Angels are purely looking to dump his salary, Kikuchi has no trade value. But the money allocated to him could be used to sign two quality relievers or perhaps a high quality bat and accelerate the rebuild.

Trading Kikuchi Creates Opportunities for Young Pitchers

Aug 12, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher George Klassen (58) throws in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The real benefit in trading Kikuchi comes in giving young arms more chances at the MLB level. In the likely event a lockout erases a decent part of the season, getting Urena, Klassen, and Rodriguez starts under the new pitching regime becomes even more important. As nice as it would be to have a long tenured veteran, the young arms need every start possible to improve their progression.

Even if there somehow is a full slate of games, the Angels need to give the core five (Detmers, Urena, Klassen, Rodriguez, Johnson) and legitimate shot to open the season together. They then need to try to further develop Caden Dana and Joel Hurtado and get each some MLB time next season. Add in the fact Austin Gordon is progressing really well at the AA level and there are plenty of arms that could need looks next season.

If the Angels can open up developmental opportunities for talented young players while reallocating resources to other areas of needs, that is a big win for the franchise. It would likely come at the expense of some stability in the rotation next season, but it could hasten the rebuild. And if it adds some talent to the minor league system that is a bonus.