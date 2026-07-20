From Athens to Anaheim: Rylan Lujo Shares the Championship Advice That Rules His Game

Georgia Bulldogs outfielder Rylan Lujo is in Tempe beginning his professional career. Prior to heading out to the Angels facility he sat down for an interview with Angels on SI. In the first part of the interview we covered his college career through draft day.

I part two, Rylan discusses his plans for his professional career, World Series champion grandfather, and what he's learned from being on so many winning teams. The Angels prioritized bringing in players who have won at a high level in this draft, and nobody has won more than Lujo.

Here is the final segment of the interview. I hope you enjoy it.

In just looking at your numbers, you come up big when the stakes are highest. Like you batting average in SEC play was better than it was preseason and then you get to the playoffs and you crushed it in the Super Regionals. You hit 5 home runs in 9 postseason games. What is it about the big games that gets you up?

"I just feel like I'm prepared for it. That's when I feel most comfortable, when the pressure is on. I'm just a guy who is just blessed and extremely grateful to be in the opportunities I've been put in.

So being able to be one of those guys to play with Georgia from the beginning, and then to be one of those guys to get the call up to the lineup it was a blessing to me. And to a guy who had no offers coming out of high school, went to the University of Dayton from South Florida, to a guy starting on Georgia batting three hole. I mean, I never took a game for granted.

I think that is just magnified in the playoffs like you're saying. I was just beyond grateful and I just did my job taking good at bats, not taking a pitch off. I think that's the key."

I really enjoyed watching your Georgia team play and you were obviously a big part of that. You not having any offers out of high school kind of boggles my mind because you won everything in high school, right? Four years, four state championships, three national titles. And I know the team was stacked but you were a big, big part of that.

The Angels targeted players from winning programs. What did you learn from all the winning you've done that you might be able to show others or help others as you climb through the Angels ranks?

"Obviously it's about having great players but it's also about having great team players. At the end of the day when you keep going through high levels like I've been at I understand that at some point everybody has talent and it's about who is going to out compete who. Who wants it more.

You know, when I step into the box and you step on the rubber on the mound, do you want to get me out more than I want to put a run on the board? I think it's really about that and the more that you watch me play, the more that you understand who I am you understand that I'm going to out compete the other person a lot."

Your grandfather, Rennie Stennett, played in a ton of big games. My dad loves the 1979 Pirates, just to let you know. What did you learn from him that helped you get here, today?

"Really just that hard working aspect. We had so many moments when he would come over to our house and he would take me hitting after school. He just played such a huge part in my baseball career.

I learned so much but really the number one main thing was just hard work and dedication. It's something that is so overly repeated but it's something that really, really matters because hard work is something that nobody can take away from you and nobody can run away from it.

So, like I said, no offers out of high school. Go to Dayton. But if you continue to work hard it's about the longevity and it's about the long game. And you're going to get where you want to be if you just don't give up and keep on trusting the grind, trusting the process.

And really just getting to it every day. Just not taking days off."

May 21, 2014; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates former shortstop Rennie Stennett (left) talks with Pirates former right fielder Dave Parker (39) before the Pirates host the Baltimore Orioles at PNC Park. The Pirates won 9-8. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You're going to embrace the grind, right? You're going to show up to the minor leagues and out compete guys until you're at the highest level, aren't you?

"Yeah, that's nothing new really. It's just my life. Every single step of the way it's a little bit of doubt, a little bit of this a little bit of that. So I'm fully ready for everything.

Beyond grateful but not satisfied. I'm not going to stop until I'm...I can't explain it enough how grateful I am to have this opportunity with the Angels. I mean, I want it all for this team now."

What are you looking forward to as you start your professional career?

"I'm ready to play on the big stage. I want to see that stadium. I want to go see where my career's going to be. I want to shake the hands of my teammates, look them in the eyes. Really just be a part of that organization and get the process going.

I'm excited for it all."

Jun 16, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; Georgia Bulldogs center fielder Rylan Lujo (8) catches a fly ball for an out against the Texas Longhorns during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Away from the field, what do you like to do to get away from baseball?

"I like fish tanks a lot. I like to go out to eat, chill, hang out. I'm not somebody that you'll see at clubs or bars. I don't really do any of that stuff. I'm a very mellow, chill guy. A little bit to myself when I'm off the field.

When I'm on the field I love hanging out with my teammates but when I'm off the field I'm just a chill guy who like animals, I'd say."

What is your walk up song?

"My walkup song was 'A mi Dios' by Joe Arroyo. It's a Columbian artist, I believe. It's for my dad's dad, my grandpa. I called him my abuelo. He's on my dad's side of the family. He passed away when I was in high school so it's a meaningful song to me and it's about God and how God gives you clarity and paves the way for you."

That's nice. I had two amazing grandfathers who shaped me and I've always felt blessed about that. I thank you for your time and wish you the best of luck as you begin your career. I always go out to Spring Training with my dad and will see you in Tempe in a few months.

"Thank you. I appreciate it"