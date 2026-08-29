How Data and Analytics Sparked a Historic Turnaround for the Angels Rotation



The Angels 2026 season has largely been defined by losing and kickstarting a long overdue organizational rebuild. But over the final weeks of August, the team’s starting pitching staff authored a complete metamorphosis. Following the dismissal of veteran pitching coach Mike Maddux, the Halos’ rotation didn't just improve, it became the most dominant pitching unit in Major League Baseball.







When interim general manager John Mozeliak made the pitching coach firings he didn't mince words: the old staff was let go because they refused to utilize modern analytics and technology. Enter interim pitching coach Tim Leveque, a former St. Louis Cardinals pitching analyst who has used advanced data to unlock the maximum potential of the Angels' young arms at both the AA and now MLB levels.

By The Numbers: The Post-Maddux Surge

The statistical shift since transitioning to Leveque's data-driven approach has been nothing short of staggering. On the day the coaching staff was reshuffled, the Angels' collective pitching staff sat with a mediocre 4.51 ERA. Young pitchers like Grayson Rodriguez and George Klassen were inconsistent and Ryan Johnson did not look like an MLB caliber starter.



Immediately after Leveque took over the reins and utilized the club's analytical tools, the rotation went on an absolute tear. Angels starters anchored the club with an MLB-best 2.03 ERA over an eight game stretch. That momentum continued growing higher as Angels starters posted a microscopic 1.51 ERA over their next 65.2 innings pitched, including an unbelievable 0.84 ERA on a recent road trip. Most impressively, the rotation held opposing lineups completely scoreless in six out of nine games.





The Analytical Formula: Pitch Design and TrackMan

Aug 14, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Grayson Rodriguez (21) pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



It is no secret Leveque was brought in specifically to use analytics and pitch sequencing data to improve the Angels pitching. Leveque's instant success is being attibuted to maximizing the team's state-of-the-art pitching lab and tools like to help pitchers understand their exact pitch shapes. Combine that with data on which pitches to throw in which counts, and the Angels pitchers are now winning the data battle (or at least on an even playing field) when they were losing it just weeks ago.

Instead of relying strictly on old-school feel, the Angels rotation is now incorporating data into all aspects of their game. Biometric data can lead to small mechanical adjustments. Trackman shows them pitch shape, spin, and velocity.





When this change was made it looked apparent the young arms would benefit the most for a variety of reasons. For one, high level college programs have used biometric and TrackMan data for years. Reid Detmers and Ryan Johnson had access to it in college. Also, teams like the Orioles and Phillies used it while developing Grayson Rodriguez and George Klassen. So the pitchers were able to quickly reintegrate it into their game planning and execution.

Reid Detmers went on a 14 inning scoreless streak. George Klassen has a 1.38 ERA over the last month. Ryan Johnson is the biggest surprise with a 1.62 ERA while going deeper into games.

Grayson Rodriguez is now pitching like he did in 2024; both before his injury and when he had access to analytics. His improved performance is likely due to both factors.

What This Means for the 2027 Angels



While critics will point out that recent matchups against below average offenses like Kansas City and Texas helped pad these stats, the rotation also neutralized the Houston Astros to just three runs over 19 frames. There is no way the Angels can continue posting an ERA that starts with a 1 for an extended period of time, but this does indicate the Angels could potentially have solid rotation as early as next season.





For an Angels franchise looking for key building blocks, the breakouts of arms like Rodriguez, Klassen, and Johnson brings a reason to be optimistic about the Angels 2027 starting staff. If this analytical philosophy sticks, the Halos could have a good, young rotation sooner than expected.



In fact, the Angels could have an unprecedented problem: too many arms deserving of a rotation spot. That is a great problem to have as it takes more than five starters to navigate a 162 game season. Ryan Johnson is a key arm to watch the rest of the way. If he can be a quality MLB starter on the back of analytics, that is a major boost for the franchise.

