Is Grayson Rodriguez Turning the Corner? Inside the Angels Starter’s Dominant August



Starting pitching wins games and ultimately championships, which is exactly why Grayson Rodriguez’s development holds the key to the Angels' rebuild. Over his recent stellar stretch, he is flashing the elite velocity and sharp command that made him look like his 2024 pre-injury self with Baltimore.



The Numbers Behind Grayson Rodriguez's August Turnaround



If you look at Rodriguez's season numbers they are still ugly. His ERA is a hair above 6 and his WHIP and K/BB ratios are unimpressive. But Rodriguez openly stated he was still not back to one hundred percent and lacked the command he previously held.

The young right hander completely transformed his season on the mound for the Angels during a dominant August surge. After watching his season ERA balloon to an uncharacteristic 8.54 on July 24 following his return from early-season injuries, Rodriguez finally looked like his former self in August.

Across his final five starts of the month, Rodriguez logged 27.2 innings, surrendering just nine earned runs to post an impressive 2.93 ERA in August. He closed out the stretch in elite fashion, giving up a mere single run over 12.2 innings in consecutive dominant outings against the Houston Astros and Cleveland Guardians. He registered a really impressive 29:9 strikeout-to-walk ratio over the month, utilizing his 96+ mph fastball to spark the Halos' rotation.

Pitch Mix Adjustments Fueling the Halos Right-Hander





Jul 24, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Grayson Rodriguez (21) throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during the bottom of the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Justine Willard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



What is driving this sudden turnaround? It comes down to health, stamina, and trusting his elite pitching metrics. According to analytical tracking data, Rodriguez is boasting an impressive overall Stuff+ rating of 101, which ranks above MLB average. The stuff was there, but the command and location were not.

During his spring training build-up and early summer starts, Rodriguez struggled heavily with his fastball command and fell behind in counts. Pitching from behind he issued walks and was hit hard.

Recently, he has commanded 96+ mph four-seam fastball, using it to set up his devastating secondary offerings. His slider is currently rating at an elite 108 Stuff+, while his sinker sits at 104. By attacking the strike zone more aggressively, he has kept hitters off-balance, generating consistent swings and misses against division rivals and postseason contenders alike.





Why Rodriguez Holds the Key to the Angels’ Future Rotation

Jun 8, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe (14) looks on as manager Kurt Suzuki (8) pulls starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez (21) during the sixth inning against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Grayson Rodriguez can pitch at this level consistently, he is a big boon to the rotation. In 2024, prior to his injury that cost him all of 2025 and set back his 2026 start, Rodriguez had a 3.86 ERA, 3.73 xERA, and 3.57 xFIP. Over his last half dozen starts those numbers are 3.03 ERA, 3.21 xERA, and 3.61 xFIP.

That is a very high quality starting pitcher. Better than most options on the free agent market but at a fraction of the cost. If Rodriguez can be a reliable source of quality innings, the Angels could forgo to free agent starter market all together and allocate resources towards the bullpen and offense. If they do decide to add a starter, it could be more along the lines of an innings eater as Reid Detmers, Grayson Rodriguez, George Klassen, and Walbert Urena are all young with impressive stuff.

Back to full health and finally able to utilize the same data he did in Baltimore, Grayson Rodriguez is now a quality MLB starter. And that is huge for the Angels rebuild.