George Klassen Dominates Again: Why the Angels Rebuild Is Gaining Serious Momentum

Any successful rebuild begins with a young, potent rotation. After last night's dominant start against the Houston Astros, Angels rookie George Klassen looks like he will claim a spot in the Angels rotation for years to come. His stuff has never been in doubt, but this season he is adding command, limiting walks, and looking the part of a quality MLB starter.

George Klassen Flashed Elite Potential in Houston Dominance

Last night Klassen mowed through the Astros lineup like a seasoned veteran. After giving up a single to Jose Altuve in the first inning he shut them down completely. Klassen not only did not give up another hit, he went on a run and retired 19 of the last 21 hitters he faced.





Pitch efficiency is the key to going deep into games and Klassen only threw 86 pitches to get through 7 frames. At that rate, he could have easily gone another frame but there was no reason to risk his health in a lost season. The righty was able to be efficient with his pitches because he pounded the strike zone, working the corners, and getting the Astros to swing early in counts.

His stuff was electric and his command, the one question heading into this season, was spot on.

George Klassen, Vicious 93mph Slider. 😤 pic.twitter.com/IC4y5lhAmd — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 19, 2026

In looking at the break and location on that pitch you can see the huge upside Klassen posseses. But he was either missing wide or hitting the middle of the plate at the beginning of the season and now he is painting the corners with it. Klassen already has a Stuff+ rating of 106, which is borderline top 20 to top 25 in all of baseball. Nick Pivetta and Ryan Weathers currently share that rating with Klassen.

Walbert Ureña and the Fuel Behind the Angels Youth Movement

Aug 13, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Walbert Urena (57) pitches during the second inning against the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fellow righty Walbert Urena is having a phenomenal rookie season. He should receive some level of recognition in the Rookie of the Year voting and looks to be a perfect rotation partner for Klassen the next half decade.



Urena has quietly posted an excellent 2.67 ERA over 107.2 innings this season. Like Klassen, Urena is fresh off a dominant gem of his own. Walbert threw 6 scoreless, 2-hit innings against Texas last week. Urena's fastball has an great Stuff+ rating of 120, giving him a heater that is as nasty as Klassen's slider.

Pairing Urena's ground ball approach and heat with Klassen's sharp breaks and whiffs gives the Angels a potent duo. Hitters are not only seeing electric pitches from both, they are different enough in their repertoires to work well back to back.

Crafting a Formidable Rotation Around Grayson Rodriguez



Aug 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez (21) delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In looking at raw stuff, Grayson Rodriguez should be a really solid pitcher. And getting that raw stuff to turn into outs is the biggest key to the Angels rebuilding the rotation. Reid Detmers was kept through the trade deadline to be the lead horse in Anaheim and a healthy Yusei Kikuchi is a solid middle of the rotation arm.

A starting quartet of Detmers, Urena, Kikuchi, Klassen could be a very nice start to a rebuild. If Grayson Rodriguez can live up to his prospect billing and be another quality starter, the Angels longtime weakness begins to look competent at least.

At his peak, Rodriguez carried an overall Stuff+ ranking of 119 which ranked along guys like Tyler Glasnow. The Angels would be thrilled if he came even close to that level of production. As of now, the Angels are trying to get that stuff to turn into outs the way they have with Klassen.

Elite Stuff+ Metrics Prove the Halos' Future Rotation Is Rapidly Materializing

Aug 15, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers (48) pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winners are crafted using pitchers with plus pitches and the Angels rotation is currently filling up with them. There might not be a true ace, but by measure of raw stuff the Angels are sending out a quality MLB starter four nights a week.

Klassen's overall Stuff+ ranking of 106 is elite. Typically that ranks just outside the top 20 in the game. Currently Ryan Weathers and Nick Pivetta share a 106 with Klassen.

Reid Detmers, the anchor of the rotation, has an overall rating of 105. He is also near elite but has better command of his stuff and his on a roll right now. His 11K outing against Kansas City last week further evidence of his step forward as a starter.

Grayson Rodriguez currently sits at 101 despite not being fully up to health. 101 is still a click above MLB average so if he can gain a little command he profiles as a solid middle of the rotation arm. And if he gets back to his elite level, the Angels are really looking good. Health is the main issue with Rodriguez and a big wild card.

If you look at the radar gun on his fastball and the whiffs on his change up it might be hard to believe Walbert Urena actually has the lowest Stuff+ rating of the group. Still his 99 is essentially league average and it is very easy to dream on him improving over time.

That's two near elite arms leading two average arms in a five man rotation. If Kikuchi can get back to full health, his stuff also generally rates above average. He was a 103 last season before slipping to a 98 in his injury filled 2026.



As a healthy Kikuchi works his way back through rehab starts, he doesn't need to recapture his peak 2025 power to be effective. Even with diminished "Stuff," his elite 103 Location+ command gives the Angels a reliable, stabilizing veteran presence to slot right alongside unrefined power rookies like George Klassen





Tim Leveque and the Pitching Lab Could be Huge

The real reason John Mozeliak fired Mike Maddux and brought in his longtime associate Tim Leveque is to use every resource available to improve the pitching, particularly the young arms. In looking at the major setps forward Leveque oversaw in AA Rocket City this season, the Angels are clearly hoping to see their more advanced arms also improve.

Younger pitchers who have developed in the analytic age should benefit the most from this strategy. The Angels pitchers have the stuff; the velocity, the spin, the break. What they need is optimized pitch sequencing, quality biometric feedback, and high level match up data as the strive to reach their true potential.

Yes, the Angels rebuild is just underway. But if Klassen is anything close to what he showed last night, the rebuild might take less time than originally thought.