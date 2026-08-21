Should the Angels Use a Six-Man Rotation When Yusei Kikuchi Returns?

As Yusei Kikuchi works his way back from injury, the Angels could soon find themselves with an interesting decision to make. Rather than simply returning to a traditional five-man rotation, Los Angeles has the opportunity to consider a six-man setup that could benefit several members of its pitching staff. With a mix of young starters continuing to develop and veterans returning from injury, a six-man rotation may be the best way to balance workload, protect arms, and evaluate the club's long term options over the final stretch of the season.

The Angels Suddenly Have Options

One of the biggest reasons a six-man rotation deserves consideration is the number of capable starters the Angels now have available. Assuming Yusei Kikuchi returns healthy, the club could roll out a rotation featuring Walbert Ureña, Reid Detmers, George Klassen, Grayson Rodriguez, Ryan Johnson, and Kikuchi. Rather than forcing one of those pitchers into the bullpen or back to Triple-A, the Angels could keep all six in the rotation while giving each starter an extra day of rest. With the organization focused on evaluating young talent and building toward the future, allowing each pitcher to continue making starts could be the most beneficial approach over the remainder of the season.

Aug 15, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers (48) looks on during the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rotation Is Trending in the Right Direction

Another reason a six-man rotation makes sense is the way the Angels' starting staff has pitched recently. Grayson Rodriguez is coming off one of his best starts of the season, tossing seven scoreless innings while allowing just five hits and striking out six against the Astros. It could be the confidence boost he needs to finish the year strong after showing flashes throughout the season. George Klassen also impressed in his most recent outing, throwing seven innings of one-hit ball with seven strikeouts, another encouraging sign from one of the organization's top young arms.

Walbert Ureña didn't have his best outing last time out, but he has still been one of the Angels' biggest surprises this season and continues to look like a pitcher who could factor into the club's future. Reid Detmers has arguably been the biggest bright spot of the second half, posting a 1.83 ERA with 44 strikeouts across 34.1 innings while lowering his season ERA to 3.78. He's beginning to look like the frontline starter many envisioned when he was drafted. Ryan Johnson has experienced his share of ups and downs, but he's flashed intriguing potential and simply needs to cut down on the walks. Add Yusei Kikuchi back into the mix once he's healthy, and the Angels suddenly have a rotation with a blend of experienced veterans and promising young arms that could benefit from staying together over the final stretch of the season.

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Grayson Rodriguez (21) delivers a pitch against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A six-man rotation isn't always the ideal long-term solution, but it could make plenty of sense for where the Angels are right now. With several young pitchers gaining valuable experience and Yusei Kikuchi returning from injury, giving everyone an extra day of rest could help the organization finish the season with healthier arms while continuing to evaluate its future rotation. Even if it's only a temporary adjustment, it's a move the Angels should seriously consider over the final stretch of the season.