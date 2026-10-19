How Stan Kroenke’s Takeover and a Plummeting 2027 Payroll Will Reshape the Angels' Offseason

The Los Angeles Angels are standing on the precipice of the most consequential winter in franchise history. Following a miserable, franchise-first 100 loss season, the dark clouds hanging over Anaheim have suddenly parted to reveal a completely blank financial and organizational canvas. Owner Arte Moreno’s stunning agreement to sell the franchise to Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke has completely opened up an era of new opportunity for the Angels franchise.

Coupled with a payroll currently projected to be the lowest since 2013, Kroenke is not just taking over a baseball team—he is inheriting an unprecedented financial reset that will completely reshape the Angels' offseason strategy.

The Historic 2027 Payroll Drop and the Rendon Resolution

Nothing symbolized the Arte Moreno era more than bloated contracts for veterans that hamstrung the team. From Vernon Wells to Josh Hamiltion through Albert Pujols and ultimately Anthony Rendon, there has always been at least one albatross contract on the books preventing the Angels from signing needed talent.

The last of that bunch, Anthony Rendon, came to a financial arrangement with the club last season. His final $38 million was broken into installments paying him $7.6 million for five years. That one move saved the Angels $30.4 million in operating capital this season and marked the end Rendon's tenure as an Angel.

After so many foolish moves in free agency, Arte Moreno finally decided to stop chasing sluggers and allow payroll to clear. A diastrous 3 year $33 million contract for Robert Stephenson is the most notable fail in recent years and it finished after the 2026 season.

There has been only one veteran signed for 3+ seasons in the past three years and Yusei Kikuchi's final year is ahead of us.

This unprecedented streak of avoiding long term deals has set the Angels up to have a payroll that is roughly $100 million than it was just a few years ago.

Stan Kroenke’s Financial Philosophy: Spending with Substance

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke in attendance against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stan Kroenke brings an ownership pedigree that stands in stark contrast to the previous regime. Known for creating multi-championship sports empires with the Rams, Denver Nuggets, and Colorado Avalanche, Kroenke’s historic track record indicates he isn't afraid to spend aggressively but he insists on spending wisely.

Essentially a real estate developer who also owns sports teams, Kroenke knows that the proper engineer, plans, and foundation are the keys in both arenas. So Angels fans should look for him to lay the groundwork for a long term winner in Anaheim and that could take a number of directions.

The Angels have made a lot of big name player signings. But when was the last time they lured a top notch baseball executive away from a winning club? Currently John Mozeliak is the highest profile GM the Angels have had since 2009. Either he will be kept and likely poach the Cardinals organization for some great baseball minds or he will be upgraded. Either way, the talent in the front office will be greatly improved.

Arte Moreno signed faces to put up on billboards, but his player development factifies were rated among the worst in all of baseball. Kroenke will fix that.

Paying scouts and minor league coaches below industry standards was another hallmark of Moreno. But that will certainly change under Kroenke. As, likely, will the player facilities at the Big A, which are definitely not up to Major League level.

Expect Kroenke to give his management team flexibility to spend this off season. But deciding who that group will be is the highest priority. Then will come the spending fans see on the field next season.

Building Around the Cost-Controlled Arbitration Core

Sep 14, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers (48) throws in the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The true benefit of this massive payroll decline is that it aligns perfectly with the arrival of a highly talented, cost-controlled young core. The Angels are no longer forced to field a roster in featuring a bloated contract and bargain bin filler. Instead, the 2027 roster will be anchored by a burgeoning arbitration class led by franchise cornerstone Zach Neto and left-handed pitcher Reid Detmers.



This core provides an incredibly affordable foundation that grants Kroenke the maximum flexibility to construct a competitive roster. As explored in the recent look at the Angels roster construcion , a definitive homegrown strategy is finally emerging in Anaheim. This affordable core gives ownership the fiscal breathing room to address the glaring holes on the roster, specifically targeting elite bullpen help or looking at free agents who can solve the strikeout epidemic.





Most importantly, it allows the Angels to decide if they want to make a full press towards extending Neto and/or Detmers or trading them at peak value to truly ignite the rebuild. Given the state of the current payroll and Kroenke's immense wealth, it is safe to bet they will try to extend both foundations of the yougn core.

What Comes Next for the Halos?

The combination of Stan Kroenke's deep pockets and the lowest projected payroll obligations the franchise has seen since 2013 creates a fascinating offseason dynamic. The Angels are simultaneously in a position to execute a rapid competitive pivot or fundamentally rebuild their player development pipeline from the ground up.

It is not unthinkable for the richest owner in MLB to pursue Tarik Skubal an announce to the world the Angels are a team on the rise. But it is more likely for his team to snag the proven back end of the Dodgers bullpen and lay down a foundation for winning for multiple years. Either way, for once the Angels are not shopping in the Jordan Romano and Matt Harvey aisles. They are bona fide players.

After a season of 100 losses pushed fans to the brink, the convergence of new ownership and an unburdened payroll has given the Angels something they have not possessed in years: options.

How Kroenke chooses to wield this newly cleared cash flow might will dictate the trajectory of Angels baseball for the next decade. Given his background, expect Kroenke to land some quality talent in both the executive suite and clubhouse.