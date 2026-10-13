Making Contact: Two Free Agents Who Can Fix the Angels’ Strikeout Crisis

The first step in correcting a problem is admitting you have one. For the second consecutive season the Angels have led Major League Baseball in strikeouts which is the primary reason they have also finished the past two seasons in the AL West cellar. The Angels strike out at an outrageous rate and that is clearly the largest problem with this team.

Step two is finding ways to fix the problem. In looking at the Angels biggest roster holes it is no surprise those positions also led the team in offensive strikeouts. Catcher appears to have been massively upgraded from Logan O'Hoppe to the plus bat of Moises Ballesteros but that still leaves two key infield positions to be filled. Fortunately for the Angels, there are two players they could plug into second and third base who rarely strike out and could be a boost for the team.

Luis Arraez: The Ultimate Contact Remedy for Second Base



Sep 22, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers third baseman David Hamilton (6) steals second bas ahead of tag by Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Luis Arraez (4) during the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



If you want to fix a strikeout problem, you go out and sign the best pure contact hitter on the planet. Luis Arraez is hitting the open market after splitting his season between the Giants and the Phillies, and he represents the absolute antithesis of the modern swing and miss approach.





Arraez is a three-time batting champion who put up yet another spectacular contact season, turning in a microscopic 4.3% strikeout rate that routinely anchors the bottom of the league. He wrapped up his campaign with just 28 strikeouts across 596 at-bats—a number that some current Angels hitters can pull off in a single calendar month.







The positional fit couldn't be more seamless. As I broke down in my recent evaluation of the team's biggest infield holes, the keystone remains a massive liability for the Halos. Signing Arráez would instantly solve the second base problem while giving the Angels a premier, high contact hitter to set the table for Mike Trout and Zach Neto.

Arráez thrives on putting the ball in play, utilizing the entire field, and making pitchers work. Adding his elite bat-to-ball skills to the top of the lineup would completely shift the paradigm of how opposing pitching staffs attack the Angels. Plus, he is free of a Qualifying Offer so the Angels can sign him without losing any draft or signing capital.

Edmundo Sosa: The Versatile Infield Solution



Sep 29, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Edmundo Sosa (33) reacts after hitting a double during the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Jake Munroe crushing the ball first at AA and now in the Arizona Fall League the Angels might finally have a long term solution at third base on the horizon. But for now, the Angels need to sign a bridge to that era and the versatile Edmundo Sosa is exactly what the team needs.

Sos has spent the last few seasons proving his worth as a vital cog for the Philadelphia Phillies. Heading into free agency, the 29 year old carries a reputation as an incredibly dependable role player who can handle multiple positions across the diamond.

Over 250 plate appearances this season, Sosa maintained a highly respectable 21.6% strikeout rate while displaying surprising pop with 9 home runs. His career K rate of 22.6% is exactly league average and about a 10% improvement over what the Angels saw at third base last season.





Changing the Offseason Approach in Anaheim



The Angels cannot afford to enter another season relying on high-variance, high-strikeout profiles. By targeting surgical contact hitters like and reliable table-setters like Arraez and Sosa to pair with Wade Meckler and Nolan Schanuel, the front office can finally build an offense capable of moving the line.

The additions of Arraez and Sosa would shave roughly 250 strikeouts versus what the Oswald Peraza, Vaughn Grissom, Adam Frazier, Yoan Moncada, Christian Moore group provided last season. That is nearly 28 games worth of offensive outs eliminated from the club.

For a club that lost 100 games but only had a run differential of 97, eliminating key strikeouts could have a dramatic impact on thier overall record next year. Arraez will not be cheap and Sosa will need to be convinced to leave a winning club in Philadelphia. But they provide the Angels with exactly what the team needs and should be brought in.